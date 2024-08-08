A Potential Customer Wasted Half An Hour Of His Time, So He Found Out Where He Works And Wasted His Whole Day

You need to have thick skin to work in sales, especially if cold calling is part of your job because some people express their disapproval of the practice in very angry, weird ways.

Like the example in this story.

But he left evidence that would make life difficult for him later on.

Keep reading and you’ll see what I mean.

Enjoy wasting 30 minutes of time at my work? Enjoy driving 2 hours to the other side of the city for nothing! A man called the office inquiring about taking out a life insurance policy. It took 30 minutes and he seemed like the nicest person. But he ended it with this: ‘Hey, before we go any further I’ve got to tell you something. I don’t really want to take out a policy. I just enjoyed wasting your time because all you do is waste everyone else’s time, go and **** yourself.’

Then he hung up on me.

The prankster left evidence behind.

Curious, I googled his phone number and the information he gave me was actually legit. The results showed his photo and the real estate agency that he was working for, so I wrote his number down and postal code down for later use. Two weeks later I found a listing that was a little over 2 hours away from his area. So I sent him a text message asking if the listing is still open. I explained that due to my strict business schedule I would only be able to make a 10am inspection.

And it came back to haunt him.

Obviously, I wasn’t going to show up but it was satisfying to know that he woke up earlier and got ready. Then he drove an extra 2 hours to a place where I didn’t arrive and he had to wait another 3 hours until his other inspections arrived! There’d be no point in driving all the way back to the office to then just drive back for the 1pm inspection so this guy was just stuck there for a while. I received about 3 missed calls from the guy and then just blocked the number and went on with my day.

Here’s what people are saying.

Especially considering the irony that real estate folks cold call of the time. I wonder if the caller took someone else’s information.

So many people said this and I don’t get it.

What good would come from incriminating yourself to an obviously unhinged person who could then trace this back to you since you’ve spoken before?

That doesn’t sound risky to any of you?

Exactly. I think he did. It makes no sense to me for a real estate agent to have huge hatred for cold calling.

Waste all around!

To do what? Call him every day? Just move on.

Grudges are overrated.

Most of the time.

