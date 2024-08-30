A Stranger Blocked This Girl’s Driveway, So She Blocked In His Car. But When Her Car Wouldn’t Start, He Got Stuck For Days.

Owning up to your mistakes is one thing, but blaming others for them is completely unacceptable!

AITA for parking in my driveway, blocking in a stranger who parked in it? For days because my car wouldn’t start. I live near a music and events venue and at some events people will park in my driveway. It’s kind of annoying having to park further away and walk. I drive a total beater of a car; it’s a 97 Camry. I got home on Jan 2 after Christmas and I was exhausted after driving 7 hours, and someone had their car in the driveway. I drove up and down the block and there was no parallel parking at all.

I decided “whatever” and parked in my own driveway. The next morning I hadn’t heard a thing from the car owners, and I took my bike to work because I’m trying to save gas money and lose weight. Then I went home and there were a couple of notes, 1 on my car and one on my door. All asking me to move my car, giving contact info. I called them and said “sorry, haven’t been home, come by and I’ll pull my car out”

A guy came by, and I went to move my car, and it wouldn’t start. I said I thought it might be the battery, could I get a jump start from him and see if that works. He said no because he was afraid I would damage his car, it was a brand new Lexus. I said I’d call my boyfriend and see what he could do. I did, and he wasn’t able to come by till the next day. The guy was mad and wanted my car towed and I said I don’t have the money

So the next day my boyfriend comes by, and the guy with the Lexus does too because he’s real mad and impatient. My boyfriend tried to jump my car with his, tested the starter, tested the ignition to see if it was ok and couldn’t figure out the problem. He looked at a bunch of other stuff and he just can’t figure it out.

The guy is getting real mad and I say I’ll call my dad who knows a lot about cars. He’s yelling at me and saying he just wants my POS towed, that there will be legal action, etc. I said just wait for my dad. My dad comes by in his truck and he brings tow straps and toes the car into the street and it’s all done with.

But the guy is mad that’s not what we started with, that he had no car for days and then he spent all evening waiting for us to get it moved. My dad tells him to get off my property and don’t come back.

