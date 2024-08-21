Apartment Complex Tenant Refused To Follow The Schedule And Did His Noisy Laundry At Midnight, So She Made Sure The Dryer Wouldn’t Work At All

Kindness and consideration might go a long way, but some people seem to think the rules don’t apply to them.

Ignore the sign and do your laundry late at night? I don’t think so. I live on the 1st floor of a 3-story apartment complex, where my unit is right next to the shared laundry room. We’re technically only allowed to use the machines between 8AM and 10PM, but people sometimes do their laundry as late as midnight. I have no problems with it as I work late, and can’t hear the machines when my linen closet and bedroom closet doors are closed.

One of the dryers was making a loud noise.

Recently, one of the dryers have been making a horrendous screeching noise when it’s running. It’s so loud that I could hear it everywhere in my apartment (the nearby units possibly hear it, too). I had the manager schedule a technician to come by and look into it. I also suggested to leave a sign on the machine, saying to only use it between 8AM-10PM out of consideration of the neighbors. My neighbors have been great about it, and some even made a point to run the dryer when I’m not home.

There’s a guy on the 3rd floor who seems to only do laundry once a month. He accumulates so much clothes to wash that he uses ALL the washers and dryers on each floor, but takes forever to remove his clothes from the dryer. He’s been confronted/reported a few times for this, and I thought he stopped until the other night.

It was almost midnight when I got home from work. I was walking to my unit when I see the guy getting into the elevator. That’s when I hear the distressing wails of the dryer echoing down the hall.

I went to the laundry room, and saw that the dryer was started 3 minute ago… with the big sign saying the hours of operation still posted. I wasn’t in the mood to deal with the shrilling noise digging into my brain and ears for the next 57 minutes. So I opened the door to stop the machine. Then closed it so the timer will continue, but the machine won’t run. I got to sleep in peace and quiet that night.

Before I went to work today, I checked the dryer. The timer had reached 0 and the clothes were still inside, damp with a bit of a smell to it. I closed the door and left for work.

I got to the entrance of the apartment building when I see the guy exit the elevator. I said nothing to him as I watched him walk towards the laundry room while carrying a basket. Enjoy spending another $4 washing and drying your clothes.

