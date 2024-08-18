After She Caught Her Mother Stealing Her Things, She Refused To Give Her A Key To Her New Apartment

What would you do if you found out that your mom has been using your things and secretly stealing from you?

In this story, the young woman decided to move out – but go one step further, too.

Read the full account below and tell us what you think.

AITA for refusing to give my mother access to my house after she was stealing from me in the old one? I, 28F, have a mom who I lived with until just about 2 weeks ago. I was finishing up grad school, and needed a place to stay, and she happily offered to let me live at her house. I had my own room, and I was paying for my own expenses such as makeup, personal belongings, travel, clothing, etc. I had also offered to help pay for some rent, though she insisted she paid.

She immediately noticed something…

I often noticed things went missing in my room when I got back for breaks during college. I’d leave some makeup items in my drawer only to notice some went missing or were half-used, and it didn’t take long to find out it was my mom’s doing. I then confronted her, and she denied it.

She decided to leave.

Later, I found my makeup sitting on her bed in plain sight, and she couldn’t deny it this time. Instead, she used the excuse that since she was paying rent, and letting me live under her roof, my items were her items, too, and I should be more grateful. I noticed too many things going missing over a few months, including my earbuds and other expensive items. This led to a huge argument, which eventually just resulted in me using my savings to get a nearby apartment.

And she refused to give her mom a spare key to her new apartment.

A few days ago, my mom asked for a spare key to my apartment as she wants to be able to stop by and “visit her daughter” while “feeling welcome.” I refused to give it to her and told her she could stop by whenever I was home since she wanted to see “me and nothing else.” She got angry and began complaining to all the family members. My dad agrees with her, but it’s very split. AITA?

What a messed up situation.

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted to this story.

This user says it’s obvious that she’s stealing from her.

This one suggests letting all the family members know about her mom’s nasty behavior.

Yup, very suspicious indeed!

Here’s a perfect response to mom.

Finally, this user says don’t tolerate her “shopping spree.”

No offense, mom.

But the spare key is only for people I trust.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.