Airbnb Owner Discovered Guests Running A Cleaning Business Out Of His Rental And They Ended Up Using 15,000 Gallons Of Water

Well, this is a new one!

A man who owns an Airbnb rental unit posted a video on TikTok and talked about some guests who did something quite unusual when they stayed at his place.

He said he became suspicious of the people who rented his Airbnb unit because they lived in his area and weren’t from out of town.

The man said the guests booked his rental for a week and he added “I was assuming that they were coming to stay to either build something nearby, stay close to their family, whatever.”

But then he got hip to what was really going on…

He explained, “When I looked up the name on the reservation a couple weeks later, I figured out that they actually own a washing business in town. And when I clicked on their website, one of the reviews said, unfortunately, they were closed a couple weeks back so they couldn’t get their stuff cleaned.”

The man explained, “They were running their cleaning business out of my property for those four days. No real harm to me or the property, but my water bill was extremely expensive and man, oh man, did those machines get their wear and tear.”

That’s wild!

Take a look at the video.

