Aquatica Water Park Customer Calls Them Out After They Embarrassed Her Family When They Wouldn’t Let Them Ride A Waterslide. – ‘I’m appalled by the way that you treat your customers.’

A woman posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against SeaWorld and Aquatica after she had an embarrassing experience at the water park.

The woman told viewers that she went to Aquatica with her husband, daughter, and mom and she spent almost $300 between tickets and parking for the day.

And then she dropped another $179 for lounge chairs so they could sit in the shade for the day.

She said, “So now we’re like $500 deep into this day. That’s before food, and anything else.”

When they decided to enjoy the park’s waterslides, she said that a lifeguard pulled her out of line and told her she had to step on a scale and get weighed before going down the slide to see if she and her mom could go together…

That’s when she was told she was too heavy to go on the ride.

She said, “I am a bigger girl, but it’s 400 pounds combined to ride this ride.”

She then asked, “We couldn’t have switched? Like it was me and my daughter?”

The worker refused and sent her away while her family members were allowed to go down the waterslide.

She explained that her husband talked to the worker and said, “They just denied my wife to ride this ride up here and I just saw behind me as I was loading to get on, a dad that was like 6’5’, probably 300 pounds” with his teenage son who was a big kid.

The woman said she cried because of what happened and she said to viewers, “What is your problem Aquatica? Why would you do that to someone?”

She said that she saw a manager later and talked to her and told her about what happened on the waterslide.

After she explained her humiliation, the manager said “I don’t know what to tell you.”

The manager added, “Take it up with corporate. Maybe write them an email.”

The woman then said to viewers, “So this is me taking it up with corporate. Aquatica San Antonio, I’m appalled by the way that you treat your customers, first off, and how you have your lifeguards trained. Do better.”

