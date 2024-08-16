Aunt Violates Child Protective Services Guidelines By Allowing Niece To See Her Estranged Mother, So Custodial Sister Steps In And Cuts Ties With Her Family

Once trust is broken, rebuilding it is sometimes an uphill battle.

What was meant to be a routine pickup turned into a profound betrayal, one that forced a young mom to take a tough stance against her family.

Read on to find out what happens next.

AITA for telling my aunt & family that they’ve lost access to my sister? A few days ago, I (23F) was supposed to pick up my little sister (7F) whom I have sole custody of, but my Aunt (32F) overstepped and said she would pick her up and drop her off to me. She took 45 minutes to do so, although I live 10mins away and was only 5mins away from pickup.

Her little sister reveals a shocking piece of information.

Fast forward to the next day, my little sister informs me that while she was with our Aunt, she saw our estranged mother, whom is only allowed to be seen during supervised visits with CPS only. I texted my Aunt and asked her if it were true.

The aunt immediately went on defense.

She began telling me there was “no need for me to tell you because that is her mom” and she began attacking me verbally. She said she isn’t wrong for hiding it. She invalidated how I felt and disregarded how crucial it is for me to know these things.

The rest of the family began ganging up on the older sister.

The rest of my family also began to text me. My grandma even took her side.

I told them that they have lost access for not understanding the sacrifices I’ve made for my sister, not understanding that I’ve committed the rest of my life to this and not respecting my wishes. AITA?

This young mom was been put between a rock and a hard place by her family’s inconsiderate actions.

Reddit is sure to have plenty of opinions.

This young mother’s family doesn’t seem to understand the severity of the situation.

This redditor suspects this instance isn’t the only time her older family members have acted irresponsibly.

This user encourages the mother to stay the course and hold her ground.

This user has no doubt this situation could escalate and that immediate action is needed.

Protecting her younger sister from her family with ulterior motives is a worthy cause – one worth ruffling a few feathers over.

In situations like this, boundaries aren’t just suggestions – they’re necessities.

