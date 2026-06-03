A Case of Mistaken Identity at a Store Ends With an Unexpected Managerial Decision

When a customer comes into a store and needs help, it is natural for them to look for an employee. When the employees don’t have a set uniform, however, it is easy to mistake a frequent customer for someone who works there.

What would you do if another customer started asking you for help, but when you tried to tell them that you aren’t an employee, they kept cutting you off and refusing to listen?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and finally, the actual owner of the company came to see what was going on. The rude customer tried to get the helpful customer fired, and the response of the owner was priceless.

Fire this person that doesn’t work here because they can’t help me! So, I was shopping in my city and went into a “small business” store there that I like to get my dice and tabletop games at.

I frequent this store pretty often and have become aquainted with the owner. We chat during my visits and as I am one of those “I put the items back on the shelve after I am done looking at them” type of person, it is understandable that this lady might have confused me with an employee.

Makes sense, no need to have extra workers when they aren’t busy.

Quick info, the owner only has one employee, who wasn’t in that day, and the store isn’t too big, easyly managable for one person alone, no uniform, just nametags. Following conversation ensues.

Lady: I am looking for “game” (don’t remember exactly) Me: Don’t think they have it here, but- (Lady cuts me off)

Let him finish his sentence, lady.

Lady: Then where can I get it?! Me: Sorry, I don’t know but-

Lady: HOW CAN YOU NOT KNOW?! DO YOUR JOB AND TELL ME!

It is nice that the owner has a sense of humor.

Owner: (joins us due to the commotion) Sorry, is there a problem? Lady: Are you the manager?! Your employee here refuses to tell me where I can find “game”. You should fire them!

Owner: (Looks at me, smirks, best customer care voice) OP, you are hired. Lady: (confused)

He is playing along perfectly.

Me: (Catching on) Oh, cool thanks. Owner: You refused to help this lady? Me: Sure did.

There, now the customer got what she wanted.

Owner: Your fired. Me: Ah, dang…

Owner: (to the Lady) Now what did you need again? Never seen someone look that much like a fish and than huff and puff out of a store. Honestly one of the best encounters of my life.

That is too funny. The customer really should have just apologized and moved on, but instead, she gets upset. While no business owner wants to lose a customer, sometimes it is best not to have to deal with people like this at all.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

The owner jumped right in and played the part perfectly. It is great when something like this happens.

This person found a way to get an annoying customer to leave him alone.

Even if he did work there, he couldn’t have helped her. Some customers just can’t be satisfied.

This commenter had a similar experience, but he didn’t stick around for the fallout.

Must be a toxic work environment. People are always getting fired.

She wanted him fired, and that is just what she got. Why was she upset about getting her way? I’m sure the owner and this guy really had a great laugh about it after she was gone.