Aunt Wants To Sell Her Car To Shy Niece But She Refuses To Speak For Herself, So She Cancels The Exchange And Now There’s Family Drama

AITA for refusing to sell my car to my socially shy niece I just bought myself a new car. This leaves me with an extra car which I was going to sell back to my dealership. It’s a Toyota Corolla 2018 which is in good condition. My sister asked if I would be willing to sell it to my niece. She is going to college in a few months and she will need a car.

My niece (I am going to call her Luna) has always been a social shy person. I haven’t seen her much, I just moved back to my home state. I told them I can bring it by to look at it. I get to their home and my sister and Luna were waiting. I start to show them the car and giving the basic information. I ask who will be buying it and my sister answers. She tells me that Luna is buying it and it will be in her name.

So I start speaking to her or at least trying to. Every question I asked her, her mom would answer. For example, I asked her how much she saved up? Her mom answered. I ask how soon would she need the car? Her mom answered. I have heard like five word the whole time I have been here and it was when she was talking to her mom. I ask if she is interested in the car and her mom answers. I told my sister I asked Luna and wait for Luna to respond. I repeat the question and she doesn’t give an answer and just looks at her mom.

I inform both of them I am not willing to sell my car if the person buying it can not communicate with me. So I ask again what she thinks of the car, she turns around and walks inside. I informed my sister I will not be selling Luna the car. We get into an argument that I shouldn’t have put her on the spot and I know she is shy. I point out that it her daughter can not communicate and she will be eaten alive at college. I told her I will be willing to sell it to Luna if she contacts me. My sister called me a jerk.

