Awful Neighbor Kept Starting Problems With Him And His Girlfriend, So He Left Him A Nasty Gift When He Moved Away

Horrendous neighbor and disgusting revenge. “This happened about 15 years ago. I was in my early 20s living in a slightly shady apartment complex. There was this one neighbor who was about 40-45 years old. He had these 2 Pomeranian dogs who he never had a leash on.

He also never picked up their poop after they went to the bathroom. The other issue is these dogs were aggressive. If you got anywhere near them they would charge at you barking and nipping at you. The first couple times I told him they are supposed to be leashed as per the law, he just blew me off any told me to mind my own business. The next time it happened I cocked my foot back because I was going to punt them into next week. The man became super aggressive towards me threatening to kill me if I touched his dogs. I ended up going to the management but as is typical they did nothing about it.

For months this went on. He started flipping me off anytime he saw me. I always just blew kisses back at him and waved like a Disney princess. Fast forward 6 months and my GF at the time had forgotten her purse at my apartment so she pulled up outside and ran in to grab it. She leaves and immediately comes back talking about some man screaming at her. I head outside and it’s the same man. He’s calling her every name you can think of. He’s going on about how she can’t double park like that and blah blah blah. I tell him he’s just upset that someone 1/2 his age drives a nicer car then him (he drove a beater F 150) and can afford the same apartment he has. He again threatens me and I tell him to try me at his own risk. My gf leaves and I head back inside. About 2 months later I’m moving to a different city about 20 mins down the road.

My petty revenge against him is the night after I moved I drove back at about 2am and packed dog **** underneath the door handles of his truck. I made sure none was visible when you walk up. The only way you’d find out is when you went to open the door to get in. Unfortunately I didn’t get to see his reaction but I’m pretty sure I ruined his day if not his week. I know it’s gross but revenge isn’t always a clean business.”

