Bride-To-Be Thinks She’s Being Polite Inviting Her Step Sister To Her Wedding, But Her Step Sister Used To Date Her Fiancé And Has A Much Different View Of Things

You often hear that blood is thicker than water. And in most cases that’s true, especially when it comes to romance.

It’s never a good idea to set your sights on someone who’s been involved with a family member.

But the heart does what want it wants, and it’s not easy to tell the heart “No”!

But when this user wanted to invite her step sister to her wedding, there was only one problem: her step sister was her fiancé’s ex!

Was she wrong to invite her considering the history between them? Decide for yourself!

AITA for inviting my stepsister to my wedding? I (25f) am getting married to my fiancé (26m) in December. He is my stepsister “Chloe”‘s ex-boyfriend. I know I’ll get flamed for that and I’m not even going to defend it. But the context is, Chloe and my fiancé got together when they were 16, and dated for a few weeks. He broke up with her and asked me out (I was 15 at the time). We have been together ever since.

And at the time, OP tried to be as sensitive to the situation with Chloe as possible….

I could throw out a million excuses or mitigating factors but I won’t. It just boils down to… I cared about him more than I cared about Chloe (we were never close or considered each other family). I apologised to Chloe, and in the years before Chloe moved out I never brought my fiancé to our house. I never expected Chloe to forgive me and if I were her I probably wouldn’t have either. Chloe never spoke to me again beyond a greeting if we were in the same space.

However, that didn’t stop OP from inviting her to the wedding out of politeness.

My fiancé and I moved away at 18 so apart from Christmas I never really see Chloe anymore. However, I did send her a courtesy invite to the wedding because I know it meant a lot to my stepdad that she be invited. I never expected her to come though I would have been fine if she did. I just put it out there. Instead, I get a message on Instagram from Chloe, reaming me out for inviting her because apparently I’m pressuring her to come.

But OP reiterated that there the invitation only came from good intentions!

I said there’s no obligation on her side but she disagrees, saying that now I’ve put myself in the position to be the bigger person she looks bad if she doesn’t come. To be fair, my stepdad and his family have been wanting her to drop the grudge for years and it’s caused issues. I don’t know what else I could have done. My friend said it was harsh to invite her but I think not inviting her would have been beyond rude, and it would have hurt my stepdad who is contributing a lot of money to the wedding. I’m not saying Chloe has to come or not come but I don’t think I’m the AH for reaching out and at least giving her the option considering her siblings, cousins, and dad will there.

I mean, this is definitely a very complicated situation, but it’s not like OP made a whole scene out of the invitation. She did it because she cared about her stepdad.

Reddit said that Chloe needed to get a grip, get a life, and GET OVER IT!

This user said that high school romances were unfortunately a big trigger for insecure relationships.

And this user said that at the end of the day, OP did all that she possibly could to make things right.

Finally, this user said that in a situation like this, there was really no way to win.

Two words…. move on!

