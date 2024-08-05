Brown-Nosing Coworker Told On Him At Work, So He Got Payback By Making Him Look Bad On The Job

I haven’t worked in a job with other people around me for years now, but I remember the good/bad old days when I had to physically be around other humans, and some of them were unbearable!

Revenge against egomanic managers/brown nosing co-worker. “I used to work in a pub restaurant place and anyone who’s worked in retail or service will have dealt with managers like this. The kind of people who think because they’re in positions of power they’re basically gods and treat the majority of their staff like **** with the exception of a few brown nosers. I was working one mothers day, the busiest day of the year for us, and in the lead up to it we were told there’d be no cig breaks, no additional breaks and you were to bring something that was quick to eat for lunch, eat it and get back to work as soon as possible. A few people disobeyed and took cig breaks (I don’t smoke so never did) and some people still took their full 30 mins lunch break.

The number 1 brown noser did both and when he was on the floor he spent most of the time stood around just chatting with the managers and did very little work. I was one of the few people who obeyed their stupid rules and I was one of the hardest workers they had (back when I still naively thought promotions would be sorted through who demonstrated hard work and not who sucked up to the management the most). Number 1 brown noser wasn’t a supervisor at the time but was looking to become one. So when we had a lull in the evenings trade I ducked into the wash room to have a quick drink and a bite of cake that I’d put in there for me to have later. Number 1 brown nose walked through the wash room while I was doing this and didn’t say a thing at the time. Now bear in mind I was out there less than a minute.

At the end of the shift I get pulled into the managers office. I foolishy think I’m going to be thanked for all the hard work I did today, that they noticed that I did the majority of both the opening and closing jobs of the bar (we had to sign on a piece of paper to say which ones we’d done and I was in pretty much every spot). But no. Number 1 brown noser had gone running to management about my “unscheduled break” despite arguing my case that I’d only stopped for a very brief time when we weren’t busy it wasn’t enough for them and I got absolutely chewed out, number 1 browm noser would receive a promotion a few days later. Understandably this made me resentful. I waited until I was on my first shift with number one brown noser as the lone shift supervisor. Now doing most of the opening and closing jobs to do with the place fairly regularly meant I knew the lay out of the building pretty well including where the blind spots were on the cameras. On this night I was leaving just before closing so did the jobs I needed to and then asked for number 1 brown nosers help with sorting something out in the tap room. There are no Cameras covering just outside the tap room and the supervisors and above were the only ones allowed access to the the only set of keys they had for the whole building. So I asked him to give me access so I could do a quick stock check before I went home and because I knew he was lazy I knew he wouldn’t stay there and lock up after me like they were supposed to. Sure enough he takes the keys out of the drawer they’re in, in plain view of the camera and outside the stock room he gives them to me saying “you know where they go when you’re done.” As I watch him walk away I see him miming putting them back into the draw in front of the camera.

I do what I need to do and pocket the keys. I then leave for home and on the way throw them in the local canal. The pub can’t lock its doors now, nothing is secure. I get a phone call from the manager asking if I have the keys I truthfully tell him “not anymore, anyway we’re not allowed them check with your supervisor” they check the CCTV and sure enough there’s no evidence I ever had them. Number 1 brown noser isn’t fired but he’s never trusted as a lone shift supervisor again while I’m there and it cost them a fortune getting every lock in the building replaced.”

