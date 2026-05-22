Woman Who Runs Free Baby Showers for Low-Income Moms Cornered by Sister Demanding the Same Treatment

Generosity has a strange way of attracting the exact people who least deserve it.

In this story, a woman has spent three years hosting free baby shower events for low-income moms out of her own pocket — diapers, formula, strollers, clothes, all of it.

When she posted about it on Instagram, her estranged sibling — who bullied her for years, admitted she couldn’t stop being mean even if she tried, and hasn’t had a real relationship with her in decades — texted to say it was “funny” how she throws baby showers for strangers but never offered to do anything for her.

Now pregnant with her fifth child and freshly abandoned by her partner, she wanted in.

However, what she didn’t realize was just how tired this woman was of her disrespect.

Read on to find out how the whole thing unfolded.

AITAH for telling my sister that I don’t have to do anything for her? I (33F) have a difficult relationship with my sister (37F). No matter what we do, nothing seems to work out for us. We have the same father, different mothers.

She describes her experience growing up with her sister.

Growing up around her wasn’t pleasant. You would think an older sister would be your role model. She was nothing like that — she was more mean, manipulative, and disrespectful, and she made comments that stuck with me for years. She never made me feel welcomed or feel like her sister. She was embarrassed to be seen with me.

It seemed there was no line this older sibling wouldn’t cross, so she decided she wasn’t going to tolerate the disrespect any longer.

There’s no reason for an 11-year-old to be insecure about their body, but she loved to make comments about how I didn’t “bloom” yet, so no boys would want me. I grew up knowing I would never speak to her again. She wants a relationship with me, but she said she can’t stop being mean even if she tried. I kept my promise.

Their lives have since moved on in different directions.

We moved on with life and had families. She has 4 kids and a husband — well, about to be ex, since he’s leaving her. Her mom recently passed two weeks ago, so I passed on my condolences to my father. I have 3 kids, one on the way.

So she soon found a new mission.

For the past 3 years, I’ve made it my goal to host a baby shower event for low-income moms that can’t afford certain things. I pay for everything. They just come in and take whatever. We give diapers, formula, wipes, strollers, clothes, etc. I always post to promote these events. I made a post on Instagram a few days ago.

That’s when she heard from this terrible sister again.

“Apparently” my sister saw it and got upset. She’s currently pregnant with her 5th. She texted me out of nowhere saying “funny” how I throw a baby shower for “stragglers” but I never offered to do anything for her or her kids. She doesn’t have the funds since her partner left.

Her sister was about to find out that she was out of luck this time.

I told her I don’t have to do anything for her or her kids because her and I don’t talk, I’m not her family, she insulted me, so I don’t know why she’s asking me for help. She told our dad, and he wants to be this fake “peacemaker.” He said I need to be the bigger person. She completely ignores everything she did and said to me. AITA?

Her sister already made her choices, and now she has to face the consequences.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

What did Reddit have to say?

“Being the bigger person” really isn’t an option anymore.

If it were this user, they’d let this sibling know she’s SOL.

This commenter encourages this woman to ignore all her sister’s noise.

Being the bigger person doesn’t mean what a lot of people think it does.

If her dad isn’t going to provide any meaningful kind of help, he can just step aside because “be the bigger person” is a ridiculous piece of advice for someone who’s already endured a lifetime of bullying.

This woman built something real for her community, posted about it, and got a guilt trip from the one person who made her childhood miserable. Her sister admitted she can’t stop being mean and then expected the same treatment as the low-income moms this woman shows up for every year. That’s not a family dynamic worth saving.

Some people spend their whole lives being the bigger person and never get credit for it. She’s done collecting that debt.

She owes her sister nothing — not a shower, not a response, not even a single diaper.