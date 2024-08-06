Car Owner Constantly Parks Over The Line And Closer To Her Vehicle, So When They Don’t Stop She Damages Their Car Out Of Spite

Do you ever wonder why some people got a license to drive, but can’t friggin’ park properly… and within the lines?

Very frustrating, right?

Like in this story, OP confronted the car owner beside her who always parks over the line and into her spot.

When the car owner ignored her complaints, OP had to do something really drastic.

Read the story below and find out.

I damaged her car and I don’t care. I have lived in my condo for around 3 years now. We have assigned parking within our lot.

Well, I’ve always had a hard time with the person that parks next to me. She CONSTANTLY is parked over the line and into my space. I have to park clear up against the person on the other side or I can’t get in or out.

I have talked to her so many times, and she always says she won’t do it again. She always does. I’m sick of it.

Today, when I came back from an appointment, she was parked clear over AGAIN! Well, I’m done being nice. I parked in my space like a normal person, and that left about 6 inches between my driver door and her passenger. I’ve told her repeatedly that she’s going to get damaged one day. Today was the day.

I slammed my car door against hers and pushed it so I could shimmy out, but it was a trick. I did not leave a note. I do not feel bad. She brought it upon herself.

I’ve even tried getting the property managers to get her to stop, and she hasn’t listened. I’m done being nice. I damaged her car, and I do not care. This problem has been well documented for years. I am done.

