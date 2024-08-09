August 9, 2024 at 6:15 am

Car Owner Sees Somebody Driving Her Car After She Left It At The Dealership To Fix It. – ‘And they tell you to pick it up at 5 pm??!’

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

It’s already a little unnerving to leave your car under someone else’s care because you don’t expect to ever know how it was treated or used.

For TikToker @peace2080, she got a close-up view of her car being driven without her permission after leaving it with the dealership.

“Dealership says they’re ‘fixing’ your car,” it says in the overlay text.

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

She and and another person were in that person’s car and driving somewhere when they noticed her car being driven.

The video records the car, presumably the TikToker’s, and zooming into it.

“But you see it on the road,” It says, while the camera zooms into the car.

Is someone using the car for errands or doing a test drive?

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

“AND they tell you to pick it up at 5 pm!”

The driver says something, but it’s unintelligible.

It’s probably something like: “Isn’t that your car?”

Then @peace2080 responds, “Yeah it is because I left the rooftop a little bit open.”

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

This is the only dialogue in the video and the poster doesn’t say if she confronted the dealership.

She also didn’t out the name of the dealership in the video or the caption.

Watch the full clip here.

@peace2080

♬ original sound – peace2080

Check out what people are saying.

A lot of people said it was test driving. This one made me sad.

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

Some people shared where their car was taken. I was glad to see this person got a discount! Don’t smell up people’s cars…

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

This one angered me. The nerve!

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

That’s awful. Maybe I would point out before and after servicing what the amount in the tank was.

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

But why? And why don’t they see this isn’t right?

Source: TikTok/@peace2080

I wonder how many mechanics do this.

It happened to my mom once. He was with his wife. I think she called them out and refused to give them business again.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter