Careless Neighbors Kept Using Her Parent’s Driveway And Dumping Garbage In Their Bins, So She Sent Them A Friendly Letter But They Got Even Worse

These annoying neighbors kept intruding this girl’s driveway even after she confronted them.

AITA for being annoyed when my neighbors use my driveway? My parents own a house in Outer Sunset in San Francisco. All the homes in this area are connected to one another. My next door neighbors own like 4 or 5 cars and drive their biggest ones (Cadillac SUV and a Chevy truck) through our driveway, front of the house and onto theirs.

I saw it happen a few times but didn’t really understand how often it was happening. We’ve installed cameras at the entrance of the property and saw this was literally happening at least once a day. Neighbors wife has done this several times in the same day on multiple occasions. We have no idea how long it’s been going on for.

They have their own driveway but it’s easier for them to drive through ours to get to theirs. Previously their kids were dumping their excess garbage in our bins. They said we could do the same to them but we never agreed to do it but they went ahead and did it anyway. In addition they had their guests park in our driveway and in front of our home without permission on several occasions.

I wrote them a letter kindly asking them to stop but my neighbor responded by berating a contractor that was working on our home at the time. This ultimately led to a confrontation right outside our homes.

This doesn’t appear to be causing any damage to the property as our driveway and front entrance is paved with concrete. It’s more about the disregard of respect for using someone else’s property for your own convenience without their permission. AITA? Am I overreacting?

