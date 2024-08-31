Celebrity Cruise Vacationeer Said Her Bag Was Dropped In The Ocean And No One Told Her About It

With all the sickness outbreaks and other things that can go sideways on a cruise ship, I’m kind of surprised that so many people still prefer to vacation that way.

But, as the saying goes, to each their own…

And I have a feeling that a woman named Lindsey who posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened on her cruise might not be going back anytime soon.

Lindsey said, “This is literally so ridiculous that I even need to make this video. Celebrity Cruise Line lost my bag in the ocean and didn’t tell me. And left it there.”

She told viewers that she got on to the cruise ship in Amsterdam with her family and that she became concerned when everyone she was traveling with got their bags after they boarded…except for her.

Lindsey was given the run-around from the cruise ship workers until she eventually got a phone call from someone who said they had retrieved her bag out of the ocean.

She said, “Someone who worked for the Amsterdam Port fished my bag out of the ocean. It had no tags on it saying where the bag was going.”

Lucky for her, Lindsey had the foresight to put a personal tag on the bag. She said, “No one saw it. No one reported that it was gone. If someone hadn’t found it floating in the ocean, I wouldn’t have even known it was gone.”

But there was still more bad news: Lindsey’s ship had already left Amsterdam and she’d have to go on her two-week journey with none of her personal belongings.

She called the situation “totally unacceptable.”

Take a look at the video.

@throughlindseyslens Celebrity Cruises dropped my bag in the OCEAN! This was filmed on July 6th as we embarked on July 5th, I posted as soon as I had service. More updates to come. Please tag @Celebrity Cruises @Royal Caribbean so they can finally take accountability for their actions. *disclaimer: I understand that being on this trip is a privilege and I’m very grateful that me and my family are safe.* lostatsea celebritycruise lostbaggage ♬ original sound – linds | colorado photog

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say.

That doesn’t sound like very good customer service, now does it?

