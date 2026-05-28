The Evaluation Trap: Outrage After a Greedy Leadership Team Slashing Base Salaries Under a Fake New Performance Layout

How annoying is it when your workplace decides to change policies one fine day and everything changes out of nowhere?

This guy shares how his office evaluation policy messed everything up.

Check out the full story.

Our annual incentive reviews just happened and NOBODY is happy…except the execs, obviously. So our company evaluates what percentage our annual bonus comes out to be directly at the end of the calendar year. It’s then multiplied by a static percent of your salary. Pretty standard for corporate. Based on that, your manager reviews your work and how well you aligned with the company values and all that bs. They go over that with you, then by the end of Q1, they do the incentive calculation.

He explains how the evaluation works…

They are allowed to take your calculated amount and multiply in a factor within a 10% range, usually 95-105%. So if you did poorly, you get 95%, extremely well, 105%, again, standard. Got my review and like most other people, I got a meets expectations on all but 2 categories. I got a need for improvement on one and an exceeds on the other. This has been standard for DECADES at this place. Almost everyone gets a review like mine. I got a new manager over the year and he was just getting a handle on management. He’s a bit more of a “on paper rule follower” and since I was way more lax with my old manager, I was had more autonomy and was expecting for him to lowball. Totally fine. I was expecting it.

This is where it gets bad…

And after our COLLABORATIVE values review, we added additional comments LIKE NORMAL to the sheet to say “she does well here and wants to improve there, so this value gets a meets”, etc. With some obvious more detail on the area I need improvement on. Well come to find out…after ALL THIS WENT INTO OUR SYTEM, they decided to change up the rules. Instead of a 10% skew from 95-105%, it’s now a 20% skew from 80-100%. And since “HR really wants us to focus on these company values, blah blah blah” managers now have a very strict format to follow.

UH OH…

And since there were a few extra notes in our report that I want to improve in more than 1 area, I got an automatic 80%. Not because I don’t meet in multiple areas, but because the comments say I plan to “keep striving for improvement”. Yes, my manager also gets the same evaluation on his core values with his boss, and is subject to the same new changes. He even told me (and yeah he could be lying but even if on the stricter side, he tells it like it is) that had he known all wording would be counted towards/against us, he would’ve left a hell of a lot of stuff out of the official report so we all would get a higher percentage.

That’s INSANE!

And he was genuinely mad (which I’ve never seen) that they waited to say this until after the deadlines for reviews took place. Because now he has to be the bad guy and show us the numbers. Nobody likes doing that. Does this change my standing in my role, or literally anything about how my job/work will proceed? No. But am I mad about such a reduction? Hell yes. I’m so over the execs trying to pull stuff like this. Just tell us there’s no budget and we’re getting a smaller percent. Don’t make our managers the bad guys.

GEEZ! That sounds so annoying!

How can workplaces make such weird policy changes out of nowhere?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who thwarted an attorney’s request by faxing him the same pages all day long.

Let’s find out how the Reddit community reacted to this one.

This user shares how they don’t believe in capitalism.

This user knows how to navigate this situation.

This user shares what they do during evaluation.

That’s right! This user knows how the office worked its way around the cut.

This user knows this workplace is exploiting its employees.

Somebody needs to speak up against the system!