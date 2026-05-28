Toxic Relationship Explodes After Girlfriend Fights with Sick Partner for Not Answering Her Calls While He Was Literally Hospitalized

Some relationships can get really messy especially when you’re trying too hard to make it work!

This guy shares how he broke up with his partner after they broke into a fight over their differences.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not updating my partner from hospital when my phone died during an emergency cancer admission? When I was in hospital for 24 hours without a phone charger, as an emergency cancer admission, a partner called me manipulative and gaslighting because I told them I was going to hospital and may be quiet, but didn’t update them until the next day when I could charge my phone.

This is where it gets a bit tricky…

They’d gone to Bali for what they said was a week to work on wellbeing and eating issues. We’d agreed longer trips we’d do together. A week at a women’s retreat was obviously for her, and I’d been openly supportive. The day before admission was the first day I’d felt ill, scary when until then I’d felt fine. She’d messaged that two aunts had been diagnosed with cancer and a cousin in his 30s had a stroke losing all use of his left side. Her sister was stressing over messages.

That’s INSANE!

Next morning at 7am I asked when she was coming back. Not accusatory, just natural with the week ending. She replied defensively: “I’m sorry you’ve got cancer, I need to do this for me”, “at least end of month due to middle east flight trouble”, “I need this for my health”. The flight issues and choosing to stay don’t exactly line up. I told her my dr wanted me in hospital due to new symptoms. Assumed a few hours so didn’t grab a charger. She didn’t pick up a call or reply. I sent two messages saying I need you to pick up when it’s urgent, thought they sounded harsh so deleted to resend later.

He was trying to make sense of everything…

We have a system of urgent call twice. I could see she was online just ignoring. Phone died early afternoon. As the appointment became stabilization and diagnosis. I figured she knows where I am and why I’m quiet. I turned my phone on next day. From morning her time to early afternoon: concern, then wanting her sister to visit me as she’d was travelling from Devon to Liverpool to see their ill relatives (which was close by), to her friends being supportive so why aren’t I, to accusing me of manipulation and gaslighting, to breaking up because she doesn’t need this behavior. When I explained the emergency: “that’s just more evidence of gaslighting and manipulation”.

She was being so unreasonable!

They assumed I was mad about the extended trip. They’d told me it was flight disruptions not their choice. So everything after was judged through that lens. Me being quiet wasn’t a health emergency but “a manipulative punishment” for doing something for herself, even though I’d been supportive and never asked her to cancel despite her being away during the worst parts for me.

He knows this is a dead end!

The irony is that night in hospital I decided that she should book more trips while I’d be isolated in treatment. No point both of us stuck. She went no contact for the rest of the trip, never once asked what happened or the results. To this day she doesn’t know why I was admitted. I was nothing but explanatory and concerned about her family even during the argument.

GEEZ! That sounds horrible!

Why wouldn’t she communicate with him when he clearly needed it?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks both partners seem to be testing each other here!

This user thinks both of them are somewhat at fault here.

This user thinks this is a horrible relationship to be in.

This user is a bit confused about some details here.

This user knows this is a very toxic relationship.

Somebody needs to have a conversation here!