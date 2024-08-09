China Just Switched On The World’s Largest Solar Power Plant That Covers 32,947 Acres

The world’s scientists have been diligently working on ways to replace traditional energy sources with ones that are cleaner and more sustainable.

They’re getting closer and closer to being able to make a big impact with those alternatives, and the switching on of this massive solar power plant is a big step in the right direction.

The plant is located in northwest Xinjiang, China is covers 32,947 acres of desert.

With a 3.5-gigawatt-capacity plant, it’s capable of powering a small country like Cameroon or Laos without help.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) calls this capability “extraordinary.”

“In 2023, China commissioned as much solar PV as the entire world did in 2022.”

Currently, China is by far the largest global contributor of carbon emissions from fossil fuels and industry. It’s huge population is why, because per person, the US is actually worse, but that doesn’t change the bottom line.

Lately there have been signs that China’s emissions have peaked and are beginning to fall; levels fell earlier this year for the first time in 14 months.

Experts believe that China will meet its stated goal of an emissions peak no later than 2030.

“By 2030 almost half of China’s electricity generation will come from renewable energy sources.”

The country’s wind and solar farms are the reason, even before this latest plant came online.

The Xinjiang region is a hub for renewable energy production, as its ample sun, wind, and low population make it an ideal spot.

China has agreed to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, which is not going to be possible without a major investment in renewables. President Xi says that this plant, and others like it, could help them meet that goal.

“This major strategic decision is made based on our sense of responsibility to build a community with a shared future for mankind. And our own need to secure sustainable development.”

It looks like China is well on their way to meeting their goals for renewable energy – goals that will change the picture of energy consumption all over the world.

Now, if only every other country would follow suit.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about a second giant hole has opened up on the sun’s surface. Here’s what it means.