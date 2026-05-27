May 27, 2026 at 4:49 am

The Ultimate Sidewalk Standoff: Stubborn Dog Hilariously Shuts Down After Deciding His Afternoon Walk Is Officially Over

by Matthew Gilligan

dog on a walk

TikTok/@jsmithshields

Well, the jury is in…

Not all dogs love to go on walks!

A man named Jesse found that out the hard way when he tried to take his adorable pooch on a stroll around his neighborhood.

man walking his dog

TikTok/@jsmithshields

Jesse’s dog was way down the street from him, laying on a sidewalk.

The TikTokker laughed and asked, “Does anyone actually own a dog that likes walking? Because he hates it.”

dog on a walk

TikTok/@jsmithshields

The dog then came running to Jesse on the sidewalk.

He asked his pooch, “Nice to see you, mate. You wanted to join now?”

Jesse wrote in the caption, “Does anyone else just hate dog walking?”

dog on a walk

TikTok/@jsmithshields

Here’s the video.

@jsmithshields

Does anyone else dog just hate walking

♬ original sound – jese smith

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person posted a photo.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.01.13 PM The Ultimate Sidewalk Standoff: Stubborn Dog Hilariously Shuts Down After Deciding His Afternoon Walk Is Officially Over

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.00.55 PM The Ultimate Sidewalk Standoff: Stubborn Dog Hilariously Shuts Down After Deciding His Afternoon Walk Is Officially Over

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 12.00.36 PM The Ultimate Sidewalk Standoff: Stubborn Dog Hilariously Shuts Down After Deciding His Afternoon Walk Is Officially Over

He’ll get the hang of taking walks sooner or later!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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