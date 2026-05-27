The Ultimate Sidewalk Standoff: Stubborn Dog Hilariously Shuts Down After Deciding His Afternoon Walk Is Officially Over

Well, the jury is in…

Not all dogs love to go on walks!

A man named Jesse found that out the hard way when he tried to take his adorable pooch on a stroll around his neighborhood.

Jesse’s dog was way down the street from him, laying on a sidewalk.

The TikTokker laughed and asked, “Does anyone actually own a dog that likes walking? Because he hates it.”

The dog then came running to Jesse on the sidewalk.

He asked his pooch, “Nice to see you, mate. You wanted to join now?”

Jesse wrote in the caption, “Does anyone else just hate dog walking?”

Here’s the video.

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Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person posted a photo.

Another individual weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

He’ll get the hang of taking walks sooner or later!