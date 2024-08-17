Homeowners Were Eating Berries From Their Neighbors Bush That Fell In Their Yard, So The Neighbor Called The HOA And Reported Them

It’s always been a fantasy of mine to have a tree in my yard that bears fruit. Can you imagine?

A nice orange tree that gives you a fresh orange for breakfast whenever you want, now that’s living!

Unfortunately the closest I came was the berries on my shrubs in the front yard, which my Dad quickly told me would poison and kill me as a young child.

But when this user’s neighbor had a tree that dropped tons of fruit into their yard, they thought they were in the clear to eat some. But the neighbor was having none of it!

Were they wrong to “steal” the berries?

Decide for yourself!

AITA for eating the berries on my neighbor’s bush? Our houses yards are separated by fences. My next door neighbor has an excessive amount of bushes and trees, many of which go into our yard. My entire border along their house is covered with their trees and bushes that have branches going into our yard. We’ve had disputes in the past when I cut their tree branches that we’re blocking our pathways and they got ticked off.

But one bush in particular was especially egregious, and was turning their backyard into a buffet for the local wildlife…

Anyways the problem is they have a massive bush which extends like 2 feet into our yard over and threw the fence. It drops berries and raccoons birds and rats and other animals go there and eat them. It also gets sticky and I don’t like a ton of berries just laying on the floor here. My wife and I decided to just eat the berries, so we got a bucket and picked all the berries that were growing on our side of the fence.

Apparently the loss of these berries, that were on the ground anyway, was too much for the neighbors to handle!

Our next door neighbors got annoyed and told us to stop and they’d call the HOA and I told them to go ahead, I couldn’t care any less. By law, I can modify a plant if it extends into my property. I can legally eat their berries which are growing onto my land. She tried to stop me but it was too late as we had recovered all the berries.

But things soon turned ugly when the woman went on a bigoted facebook tirade…

She then went on a massive rant on facebook and nextdoor about it calling us the berry thieves and how horrible neighbors we are. Her rant soon turned into a series of attacks and slurs directed towards us. I’m a coptic christian and my wife is Yazidi. How some people are so stupid?

So he and his wife can’t eat the berries that otherwise would be eaten by the local wildlife?

Honestly, after reading that last paragraph, I’m not surprised one bit by this neighbor’s stupidity.

Reddit gave them a resounding “NTA”, and this user imagined how he could take his revenge even farther, and bring the whole neighborhood in on it!

Many thought their seemed to be a fairly obvious solution to the neighbor’s problem.

And this user said that letting the fruit rot was only making her yard a haven for local wildlife, and said she would’ve already employed the help of a machete to get rid of that bush!

Finally, this user had an ingenious way to return the “stole property” back to the neighbor.

Letting the berries rot into your neighbor’s yard? I’m fine with that.

Letting your neighbors eat the berries instead?

Absolutely not!

