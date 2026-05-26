Overtime Caregiver Attacked by Unpredictable Client—Then Faces a Bitter Standoff With Her Boyfriend Over Returning to the Job

There are all sorts of jobs in the world, and there are also all sorts of people in the world with different interests and talents. While some people would find one type of job appealing, other people would find it appalling and vice versa.

In an ideal world, you find a job that you enjoy and that matches your skills and interests. Other times, a job is just a job and a way of paying the bills.

For the young woman who wrote this story, her job is rather intense. It’s definitely not for the faint of heart, but she defends the people she works with even when they abuse her. Is she right to defend her job, or is her boyfriend right for telling her to never work there again?

She has bills and debt to pay. She doesn’t want to lose her job, but she also doesn’t want to lose her boyfriend.

She’s torn about what to do. Let’s read the whole story to see what’s really going on.

AITA For pulling O/T at my job? So, for context, I “amber” (19f) am in a pretty new relationship with let’s say “Eziekiel” (20M). I work for a company that helps mentally challenged people and elderly people with mental issues.. As you can imagine, it has its perks and downfalls… So hang on tight lol.

This sounds like it’s going to be a stressful job.

So I’ll skip the unnecessary stuff and get straight to the point. I worked for a house with 2 staff that are supposed to be watching these clients intently. I had zero idea what I was going into when I arrived because it’s not my normal house to work at. I learned they are both Males, both nonverbal and both very physically abusive if they don’t get what they please. I pulled an overnight at that house and it went awful. Not mainly because the clients but because the other staff member too.

It was an awful night.

The client I was watching ended up dumping Alfredo sauce everywhere on carpet and hitting me and he had one bad night because he’s also an insomniac. He doesn’t sleep at night. So he’s up hitting me, being loud and the other staff member comes over and asks what she can do. Mind you I had just got out of a 3 year abusive relationship/ marriage for 8 months so I’m freaking out mentally. I told her please help me make him stop or calm him down. She does the exact opposite and riles him up knowing my history of abuse I had went through.

Her boyfriend was even more upset about the situation than she was.

And he throws a chair at me and hits me in the face with it and busts my lip and bruises my eye… But I finally managed to calm him down and I go home to my boyfriend and he’s ticked off asking me what happened and I tell him everything and he “forbids” me from going to that house again.. I said no it’s not his fault he doesn’t know what he’s doing and we argued/ disagreed about that for roughly an hour while he held me. I think everything’s okay- Mind you I’m pulling 70 hr weeks rn because I owe some money on a few things so I’m trying to pay debt off.

Her boss wants her to go back.

Fast forward to tonight (November 13th) and I get a call from my boss saying they need coverage for that specific house 8 am to 4 pm – plus I’d be going in to my regular shift at 4p – 12a – so essentially pulling a double. I told my bf about it and his response was “watch what happens if you go to that house again “ and I’m pretty sure he meant it as he’d leave me. I just texted him at 10:10 and he said if I got “beat up again or something happens , don’t cry and bch to him because he tried to warn me and keep me away from that house so he doesn’t wanna hear it”

She feels stuck.

I don’t know he knows the financial situation I’m in right now and he’s working 35 hr weeks at his job. But I know my health is on the line here but I need to pay off my debt. I am truly stuck and he said I was an “AH” because I wanted to purposely put myself in harms way. So I guess I’m just asking if I am or not ? ALL ADVICE IS WELCOME AND CRITICISM AS WELL! I’m not perfect, I’m 19 trying to make a life for myself. Just don’t be too mean I guess lol I don’t know.

Did she tell her boss what happened? I’d hope her boss would understand if she doesn’t want to go back to that specific client’s house.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

A former EMT weighs in.

Here’s a vote for dumping the boyfriend.

Another person calls out the boyfriend for being unsupportive.

One person thinks there are three options.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t strike me as fake. It’s also unfortunate that she’s willing to put herself in harm’s way again. It doesn’t matter if the client doesn’t understand what he’s doing and doesn’t mean to hurt her. He still hurt her. She was still injured. She should not be required to be injured on the job.

That job doesn’t sound worth keeping if she feels forced to face potential harm. Either she needs more training on how to handle the situation, or she needs to handle different clients.

I think her boyfriend just wants her to be safe. I don’t know that his words implied that he was going to break up with her. I think it was more of not wanting to say I told you so. He is worried about what will happen and is trying to support her in walking away.

The problem is that he cares about her safety more than she does.