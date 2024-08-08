Disrespectful Men Were Cursing In Front Of A Kid, So His Babysitter Thought Of A Way To Shut Them Up

How do you stop rude men from cursing and being jerks in front of a child?

Loud jerks get shut up by a child. Today, I’m babysitting this kid who is like a little brother to me. While he’s ten years old, he has a super baby face, and is short on top of that. So, everyone thinks he’s actually between 6 and 8 years old. He also knows all kinds of curse words, and knows when it’s appropriate to say them. This is important for the story.

They went to a nice restaurant along with the kid she babysits.

Today, we ate out at a nice, delicious restaurant. I brought my dog, so we could only eat outside in the small patio space, but it was still super nice, except for these super loud three men. Now, to some people it wouldn’t be a big deal what they were doing, but it was getting on my nerves.

The men were rude, disrespectful, and inconsiderate.

These guys weren’t just loud, but rude, making huge scary noises that confused my dog. They are also smoking even though it was a no-smoking area. And of course, there was cursing as well. Lots of it.

So they thought of a way to shut them up.

They didn’t care about anyone else, and seemed oblivious to everyone around them. They were even making the kid I babysit uncomfortable. So, in a fit of annoyance, I told the kid that next time they cursed, and every time after that, to ask, very loudly, what [insert curse word] meant.

The kid agreed and did it the first time.

The kid did, very loudly, the next time they cursed. The first time he did it, other people around us gave the guys dirty looks, finally fed up with their behavior. The guys quieted down, but not by much.

Then, he asked again.

The second time they cursed, he did the same thing, and after someone told them to knock it off because there was a little kid here, they shut up completely. And we got to enjoy the rest of the meal in peace. So yeah, it wasn’t much of a revenge, but it made me happy.

