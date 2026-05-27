A Gas Station Purchase Turns Into Unexpected Drama Over Paying With Change

Most cashiers have dealt with at least one customer paying in change.

This student was pulling a late night study session when he realized he had no cash left for an energy drink before payday. The only money he had was a few dollars in quarters, so he walked to a nearby gas station and apologized ahead of time for paying with change.

But rather than just counting the coins and moving on, the cashier got increasingly angry over the whole thing.

But to the customer, it was so ridiculous that he just started laughing.

As you may have guessed, that made everything worse.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for paying in change and then laughing at the cashier for getting mad about it? This happened probably a year ago. I planned on doing some late night studies to catch up on a class. My teachers knew that students would probably work past midnight, so instead they made it due early the next morning instead of midnight the previous day. It was midnight, and I could already tell I was getting tired, and I had no coffee or anything caffeinated, so I decided to go to the gas station around the corner. But there was an issue. I had no money, at least not in cash. And I didn’t get paid for another two days. The only money I had was coins in my change pouch. So knowing a Bang is about $2.50 I fished out 3 Dollars worth of quarters which was 12 coins.

The cashier started yelling.

I walk to the gas station, get my Bang, and I even tell the cashier I’m sorry I didn’t have cash and next time I’ll try to bring cash. He immediately let’s out a massive sigh and gets mad. He tells me that I shouldn’t be going to places if I didn’t have cash, and I agreed with him but told him this was going to be a one time thing and I really needed the energy. He then burst out practically yelling, telling me that he’s already had a horrible night, and I made it worse by having him “count all these coins.”

He tried to calm the guy down.

I tried sympathizing with him since I know what it’s like to have a bad day at work and told him again I apologize, and that after this I wouldn’t be paying in cash and even said if it bothered him that much I can leave. Then again in a raged outburst told me I’m some broke ******* idiot who makes people’s day worse. And I’m not gonna lie, it made me laugh so I chuckled which angered him.

After the guy walked away, he left the money and took the drink.

He then walked off to the back so I just left the $2.50 plus another quarter for tax on the counter and left with my Bang. My friends tell me I’m an *** for laughing at him, because he was clearly stressed out. They also said that I shouldn’t be going to places paying in change. But I don’t think that he should be getting so mad at customers and also that it was literally 12 coins. If I gave him 300 pennies to pay then, yeah, I’d be angry too. But no, it was 12 coins. That would take literally 5 seconds to count. AITA?

Yikes! Obviously he was having a bad day, but you still shouldn’t treat people like that.

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Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about how the guy acted.

This reader thinks he did everything right.

As this reader explains, it was not many coins.

This would be totally different.

This person thought it was going to be about something different.

It gets way worse when people are paying in change.

The cashier acted like this guy dumped a jar full of pennies onto the counter, when in reality it was twelve quarters that probably took all of five seconds to count.

And while laughing at him definitely didn’t help the situation, the cashier completely overreacted from the start.

Calling someone a “broke idiot” over three dollars in quarters is just embarrassing behavior.

This guy deserves a writeup for this behavior.