Divorced Dad Doesn’t Give His Estranged Daughter A Car Or An Allowance, So His Ex Threatens Legal Action

Divorce is hard on the entire family – especially the children of the parents.

This divorce and remarriage in this story caused a seismic rift between a father and his daughter.

One day, when the father shifts his priorities to his new family, old wounds reopen and reveal the emotional complexities of blended families.

AITA for not giving my daughter a car for her 16th birthday and cutting her off financially? I (48m) have a daughter Lisa (15f) from my first marriage. I’m not on particularly good terms with her mother, and Lisa unfortunately became an outlet for her resentment towards me, which ended up souring our relationship massively. Lisa is a good person, but unfortunately she takes after her mom in terms of demeanor and often acts rude and entitled.

A few years ago, I married again. Lisa decided to not attend my wedding and she said a bunch of hurtful things to my then fiancée Rosemary (38f). Since then, our relationship got even worse. When Rosemary and I welcomed our son a year and a half ago, Lisa sent me a text saying that since I have my perfect baby now, I could stop pestering her and trying to play family with her. It hurt me deeply, and I ended up distancing myself from her, though I kept sending her $100 a month as her allowance.

Recently we had an unplanned addition to our family. Long story short, Rosemary’s sister, who wasn’t a good parent to start with, terminated her custody rights over her son Blake (17m). Rosemary and I decided to take Blake in. Unfortunately, a few years ago Blake got in a horrible car wreck that left him permanently disabled. Luckily he can somewhat walk and doesn’t need 24/7 assistance around the house, but that’s about it. Blake is an amazing person and he quickly became a part of our family.

I decided to give the $100 allowance to Blake instead. He was beyond happy and grateful. I also made a hard decision and gave him my car. It’s a ‘22 Cadillac Escalade, and I was planning on getting rid of it this year anyway since Lisa is turning 16 in a month and I wanted to gift it to Lisa. Now it’s Blake’s car and he absolutely loves it. He really needed a car because his mobility issues don’t let him get around easily anymore, and it changed his life massively.

Of course, Lisa didn’t like it. When she realized that she wasn’t getting any allowance, she called me and asked what’s wrong. It was the first call I received from her in a year, if not more. I explained that now when my family had expanded, I’m not having enough money. I’ll be still sending her mom the child support payments as per court agreement, but she shouldn’t expect anything extra.

She asked me about the car since she knew about my plans on giving her a car. I told her that now the situation changed and I no longer could give her a car. I’ll admit, what I said next was probably AH-ish of me, since I told her that I now have two children to play family with and asked her to stop pestering me. This caused her to blow up completely to the point she got her mom to call me and scream at me, and so did her new husband. They threatened to sue me, Lisa said she’ll go no contact and so on.

I just brushed off the threats, especially since Rosemary is a lawyer and I made my peace with poor contact with Lisa years ago. They also managed to write a few mean things to Rosemary and Blake, and this is what got me wondering whether I was an AH here.

