Driver Found An Available Parking Space And Saw A Teenager “Reserving” It For Their Mom, But When The Teen Refused To Give In Things Got Heated

I get it. Popular vacation spots can get really crowded, and finding a parking spot can be very difficult.

But would you tell your kid to find you an available space by foot and then “reserve” the spot for you by standing on it?

In this story, OP shared his experience where a mom did this to her teenage child.

If you were in OP’s shoes, would you give in to what they did or stand your ground?

Find out how they dealt with the situation.

AITA for refusing to let a teenager hold a spot for his mom in a busy parking lot? I live in New York City, and drove to Rockaway Beach today. I was driving in circles in one of the free public parking areas. There were lots of cars, waiting for a spot to open up.

OP found an open spot, but…

I pulled into the beginning of the spot, and realized there was a 14-year-old-ish kid standing in the center, holding his phone to his ear, and “holding the spot.” I had already been driving around for a while, so my patience was thin, and my friend and I basically just told the kid, you can’t do that, and put the car in park halfway in. He said his mom was in the car a few behind us, and we stood our ground, and said that we didn’t care.

The mom confronted them about the parking spot.

His mom ended up getting out of her car and coming up to us and telling us “too bad,” and that they had the spot. We held our ground and said, “This is not how it works.” A minute or two went by, we were halfway parked in the spot.

They didn’t give in until the mother and her teen drove away.

Eventually, the mom and her kid just called us jerks, and they left. It left me wondering who was actually in the right. My friends and I were honestly a little shaken up because it was tense, but I feel like we were in the right. But I’m not sure. AITA?

Whoa! That was intense. Let’s see what other Reddit users have to say.

This user says reservations are not allowed.

While this one thinks that they could damage OP’s car.

This one makes a pretty good point.

LOL! Standing spot is funny.

Finally, people are saying what they did was dangerous.

First come, first serve! That’s the rule!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.