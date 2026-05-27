May 27, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Woman Lost Her Camera to a Monkey, and the Photos Were Hilarious

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with a monkey

TikTok/@bryalexa

If you’ve ever had the chance to pet or hold a monkey, you already know that it’s quite an experience…

But things can sometimes go sideways with those little guy!

A woman showed folks on TikTok how her day with a monkey went…

And it’s one that she won’t soon forget.

woman with a monkey

TikTok/@bryalexa

The video shows the woman holding a monkey.

Everything was fine, until…

The monkey grabbed her phone!

woman with a monkey

TikTok/@bryalexa

And he filmed some video of his face!

The video’s text overlay reads, “That time I went to hold monkeys and he stole my phone and took a selfie.”

She wrote in the caption, “It was this morning. I’ll never stop talking about this.”

woman with a monkey

TikTok/@bryalexa

Check out the video.

@bryalexa

It was this morning. I’ll never stop talking about this😭 #texas #safari #monkey #selfie

♬ Second Chances – Gregory Alan Isakov

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.17.00 PM A Woman Lost Her Camera to a Monkey, and the Photos Were Hilarious

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.17.21 PM A Woman Lost Her Camera to a Monkey, and the Photos Were Hilarious

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.18.11 PM A Woman Lost Her Camera to a Monkey, and the Photos Were Hilarious

This monkey is a little rascal!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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