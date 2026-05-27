A Woman Lost Her Camera to a Monkey, and the Photos Were Hilarious

If you’ve ever had the chance to pet or hold a monkey, you already know that it’s quite an experience…

But things can sometimes go sideways with those little guy!

A woman showed folks on TikTok how her day with a monkey went…

And it’s one that she won’t soon forget.

The video shows the woman holding a monkey.

Everything was fine, until…

The monkey grabbed her phone!

And he filmed some video of his face!

The video’s text overlay reads, “That time I went to hold monkeys and he stole my phone and took a selfie.”

She wrote in the caption, “It was this morning. I’ll never stop talking about this.”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This monkey is a little rascal!