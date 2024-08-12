Friends Planned A Proposal For Their Besties But One Friend Didn’t Want To Be Involved, But When She Wasn’t Invited To The Party She Claimed She Was Traumatized

Trauma has been getting more long overdue awareness and advocacy in our society.

But like any awareness trend, some people who have a very broad interpretation of the word and this can rub people in their orbit the wrong way.

Like the person in this story. Continue reading and you’ll imagine OP’s eyes rolling about her friend.

AITA for telling my friend that she isn’t traumatized from somebody else’s proposal? My friend Laura told us that she didn’t want to be involved in planning the proposal between our friends Matt and Grace because it reminded her of her parents’ divorce. But she said that she might come to the post-engagement party.

OP’s about to break out the tiny violin.

On the day of the engagement, both Matt and I forget to check in on Laura, so she wasn’t at the party. The next day she starts posting about how it was traumatizing to see how little her friends cared about her. She also said that she’ll be updating her followers on her trauma therapy journey.

In comes the final straw.

Laura added that she’s now in a really dark place and thinks she has PTSD. Then she called me and started explaining how traumatized she is. I finally snapped and said, “You’re not traumatized! Stop being dramatic. You just got exactly what you asked for.”

Here’s what folks are saying.

I didn’t get this either. Ugh.

I am also a millennial and I am baffled. It’s an insult to people with genuine trauma.

I agree. What she needs is a reality check. If you coddle her, she’ll continue.

Bang on. No one needs a “friend” like this person.

I’m a super honest person. I’m not sure what I would have said to this person.

