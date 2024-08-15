‘Go somewhere, we’re in cover!’ – A Salesman Came To Her Door During A Tornado And She Warns Him To Leave
No, this is not a headline from The Onion or another satirical website…it’s all real!
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how dedicated/crazy a door-to-door salesman was.
The video shows a salesman on the sidewalk in front of the woman’s home and she said to him, “Go somewhere, we’re in cover.”
Why?
Because there was a TORNADO in the area.
The man eventually took off after asking if she was going to be okay.
The woman said, “You can’t make this up.”
Indeed…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@mssoso81
😑 #fyp #viraltiktok #trending #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #viralvideo #trendingvideo #viral @vivint
The man is certainly dedicated to his job!
