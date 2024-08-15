August 15, 2024 at 6:49 am

‘Go somewhere, we’re in cover!’ – A Salesman Came To Her Door During A Tornado And She Warns Him To Leave

No, this is not a headline from The Onion or another satirical website…it’s all real!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how dedicated/crazy a door-to-door salesman was.

The video shows a salesman on the sidewalk in front of the woman’s home and she said to him, “Go somewhere, we’re in cover.”

Why?

Because there was a TORNADO in the area.

The man eventually took off after asking if she was going to be okay.

The woman said, “You can’t make this up.”

Indeed…

Let’s take a look at the video.

@mssoso81

😑 #fyp #viraltiktok #trending #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #viralvideo #trendingvideo #viral @vivint

♬ original sound – Mrs SoSo

Now let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This viewer felt like this was a TV show.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

The man is certainly dedicated to his job!

