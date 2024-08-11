He Asked His Neighbors To Stop Using The Rainwater He Collected, But Some Think He Should Give It Away For Free

Having access to clean water is, sadly, not as universal as it once was on track to be.

And of course, it is harder to access in some places in the world than in others.

This person lives in an area where he needs to collect rainwater for specific purposes, but his neighbors didn’t want to put in the same amount of work.

Here’s what happened when he confronted them about stealing.

AITA for telling my neighbor off for taking rain water I collected? I know rain is free but hear me out. I live in the Philippines and this is a common type of apartment where our apartments are separated by concrete walls only. So neighbors could easily go to my property or I to theirs. Now, tap water is scheduled in my area so I cannot get water from the faucet 24/7. So I modified my roof gutter so I can collect rain water. I use that water to clean my house, mop the floor, etc.

When he realized his drum was emptying too fast, he offered to show them how to make one.

I noticed that in the past days no matter how hard it rained, my water drum (about 100 gallons/400 liters) is never full. Until one day when it did not rain for the past 2 or 3 days, I saw my neighbor using the water I collected to water her plants and her son to wash his motorcycle. I talked to them and told them that if they like, i can show them how to collect rainwater.

They replied he was selfish just to not let them use his.

But they told me that I was being selfish of something that I got for free and I was not using it ( I was going to). It really pissed me off and told them (in an angry, threatening tone) that if they take anything from me again, I will take this to the landlord.

Some people actually agree with the neighbors.

My other neighbor who Im friends with told me to just let them take water as water is essential and should be shared. Some of my friends told me that i did the effort to collect so it’s mine. Am I the a****** for telling my neighbor off?

Does Reddit, though?

Let’s find out!

The top comment says the neighbors are being selfish.

It may be more complicated than they think…

Seems like a no-brainer.

Pot calling kettle.

Storage space isn’t free.

He did the hard work.

So the rewards should be his.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.