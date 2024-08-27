He Couldn’t Handle His Wild Teenage Son Anymore, So He Sent Him To Live With His Strict Brother. Now He’s Wondering If That Makes Him A Bad Father.

Out of control teenagers are nothing new…

Heck, you can flip on the TV every day of the week and see a talk show about parents who can’t seem to rein in their wild teens.

This dad had the bright idea to sent his unruly teenage son away, but he’s wondering whether or not that was the right decision.

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for kicking my son out and making him live with my brother? “My (16M) son has been having a streak of bad behavior the past 3 years that I (37M) just cannot handle anymore.

Wow…

For context last year he stole my credit card and spent upwards of $150 on Call of Duty without my permission. Most recently he broke his TV in a fit of rage after being grounded and he took my car at night to hang out with his girlfriend. I can’t take it anymore so I sent him to my older brother who is retired military in hopes that he could straighten him out. This was two months ago, he calls me sometimes and begs me to come home saying life is like hell over there.

Sorry, kid…

He claims my brother works him to the bone and he has no freedom. I told him that he has to deal with the consequences of his action and to deal with it. Most recently he called my oldest son (18M) and begged him to come home. He asked me about it the other night and I told him not to or he’d be in big trouble.

He finally snapped.

I came home from work a couple days ago and found both my sons in the living room. I was angry at my oldest and scolded him kicking both of them out and sending them to live with my brother. I got a call today from my oldest begging for forgiveness telling me the same thing his brother’s been telling me for the past two months. I’m starting to feel bad because I don’t want them living in total misery and that’s what they make it sound like. I don’t know exactly what he’s doing to them and it’s starting to concern me but I still don’t want to let them back in and think they got off scot-free. AITA?”

Let’s see how people responded to this story.

This reader said he’s an *******.

Another individual chimed in.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

That kid didn’t know that he was in for a rude awakening.

It doesn’t sound like he’s had enough to change his tune, though.

