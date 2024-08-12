He Fell Off The Platform And Into the Safety Net At Top Golf When Trying To Hit A Ball, So They Kicked Him Out

Who knew that golf could be such a dangerous sport?

A woman named Chana filmed and then shared a video of a friend who had a little mishap at a Top Golf location…and we’re here for it!

Chana filmed her friend practicing his swing at Top Golf and it looked like he (sort of) knew what he was doing…

And then came the big moment…

Her friend hit the ball…and then he went over the edge and fell into the net as Chana screamed!

Good thing it was there!

Chana said her friend wasn’t hurt, but they got the boot AND are now banned from Top Golf.

Ouch!

Maybe they can try to sneak back in wearing disguises…just a thought…

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what people said on Reddit.

One viewer nailed it.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this person was highly amused.

A word to the wise…be careful if you go to Top Golf!

