He Took His Whole Family To A Restaurant To Get The “Before 11AM” Discount, But The Lazy Waitress Made Him Wait To Order Until After 11. So He Took Revenge And Lowered Her Tip.

Restaurants often offer special deals during specific hours of the day to try to get people to come in during normally slower times.

What would you do if you came in for a special deal, but then they refused to take your order until the time period passed, so you had to pay full price?

That’s what the family in this story experienced, but don’t worry. The dad got the last laugh.

Read on to get all the details.

Refuse to wait on us until after the deal expires? This is what happens. Once upon a time, many years ago, there was a Friendly’s where we would frequently get breakfast.

That’s a really good deal!

And back in that day, there was a deal available: you could get two pancakes, two sausages or strips of bacon, and two eggs for $2.22, so long as you were there before 11:00 AM. So we go with a large party to Friendly’s and arrive at the empty restaurant before 11:00 AM. And then we wait. And wait. And wait some more.

That was clearly intentional.

We are not waited on until after 11:00, and so the staff refuses to give us the deal. We end up ordering the same things we’d get with the $2.22 deal, but because we weren’t waited on until after the deal had expired, it cost much more. With a group of our size, we ended up with a sizable bill. I’m not sure of the exact amount, but it was over $100. Now, my dad was a waiter. He understands well the importance of tips and almost always tips generously. But not on this day, oh no.

Well played sir.

On the day of this incident, you know what tip my dad left? $2.22.

Honestly, it is more than they deserve after making them wait.

Take a look at some of these comments.

Exactly, they don’t deserve your business.

Absolutely never returning.

Now that is a bad cop.

Crooks threatening to call the cops.

They shouldn’t offer the deal if they won’t honor it.

Pay the advertised price, not a dime more.

