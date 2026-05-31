A Landlord Faced Instant Backlash After Ordering His Perfect Tenants to Wash His Dogs

Imagine moving into a rental home that you really like and try to take care of to the best of your ability. What would you do if the landlord criticized how you were caring for the home and even asking you to do extra tasks?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and the really crazy part is that the landlord expects them to give his dogs a bath. Like, what? It sounds completely unreasonable, but he’s also completely serious.

Now, they’re left wondering if they should humor the landlord and wash his dogs or if they’re right to find this request really, really weird and refuse.

Let’s read the whole story for all the details.

AITAH for refusing to wash my landlord’s dog? I (21F) live with my boyfriend (24M) in a small garden flat that we rent from our landlord. Overall we actually like living here and we try to be responsible tenants. We both work full-time and try to take good care of the property. For example, we recently accidentally broke the shower door and immediately told the landlord and offered to replace it ourselves.

But there was a situation with the landlord’s dogs that seemed kind of weird.

However, there have been a few ongoing issues. Recently the landlord told us his dogs had black stains on them because they had apparently crawled underneath our car. When he mentioned this, the first thing we did was go check our car to make sure there wasn’t any damage or a leak. But then he told us that we should wash the dogs since they got dirty from being under our car.

They definitely don’t think it is something the landlord should ask them to do.

That made us uncomfortable They are his dogs, and we don’t even have a bathtub or proper place to wash a dog in our flat. It also felt strange because if anything we were worried the dogs could have scratched or damaged our car while crawling underneath it.

Then there’s the issue with the grass.

There have also been a few other small tensions. The landlord planted grass in the yard, but a lot of the yard is heavily shaded by trees so the grass struggles to grow in many spots. We have watered the lawn regularly and even bought compost and grass seeds to try to help it grow. Eventually we planted some white clover in parts of the yard because it grows better in shade and still keeps the area green. Yet the landlord keeps complaining that we dont take care of the grass.

She’s wondering if she’s being unreasonable.

Another issue is that the geyser runs through the Wi-Fi system, and the Wi-Fi disconnects quite often. When that happens it also affects our ability to use the geyser until the connection comes back. We really do try to be cooperative and take good care of the place because we actually like living here. I understand that the dogs got dirty from being under our car, so maybe he felt we should help clean them. But at the same time they aren’t our dogs and we don’t have the facilities to wash them. So AITA for refusing to wash my landlord’s dogs?

I would never ask someone else to wash my dogs. If anything, the landlord should apologize for his dogs getting under their car.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some good advice.

Another person agrees with NOT washing the dogs.

The landlord is responsible for his dogs.

This person has a theory.

The landlord should apologize for his dogs getting under their car. What were his dogs even doing near their car? They should’ve been on a leash. He may own the property, but they’re renting it. His dogs shouldn’t be freely running around in their yard.

It sounds like they enjoy living there, but it might be a good idea to move when the lease is up. That landlord sounds crazy or lazy or both.