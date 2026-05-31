Student Tried His Best to Work With His Roommate’s Unreasonable Demands, but After His Roommate Became Nasty, He Decided to Get Even

Living with strangers at college can be a truly liberating experience. After all, you’re far away from home, living as an adult for the first time. You can use this as an opportunity to develop as a person, to be whoever you want to be – it’s a fresh start, and most people truly relish that.

However, if you get stuck with the wrong roommates, this new opportunity can begin to feel like a nightmare. Because let’s be real, college dorms don’t give you a whole lot of space for yourself – and if you find that you’re crammed into a small room with someone who you really don’t like or respect, things can get really bad, really fast.

That was exactly the experience of the guy in this story, who got matched with a guy who dominated the room. Of course, the guy tried his best to come to agreements with his roommate, including being very flexible when the roommate requested time alone in the room with his fiancée. But as the year went on, it became clear that nothing was good enough and there was no end to the requests the roommate was going to make – or the nasty situations he was going to create.

So the guy decided, finally, to get his revenge. Read on to find out what happened.

Obnoxious college roommate doesn’t like the taste of his own medicine My college roommate was engaged to his girlfriend of three months. Since we shared a room, whenever we wanted private time we had to make sure the other wasn’t going to be around. It was all fine for the first few months, but then it got excessive. They would text me once a day around 3pm usually when I would finish my last class asking if I could give them “alone time” for a few hours. For a while I dealt with it and would go to the gym for a while. One day he asked if he could have the room for about thirty minutes, to which I replied “fine, but I do have to study for an exam and need my stuff at some point today.”

Let’s see what happened when he eventually went back to the room.

Well an hour goes went and I decided that it had been enough time, so I went into my room – and they both yelled that they had just started. I grabbed my books that were near the door and left. That night I got a hate-filled text about how I was “the worse roommate ever” and how I was “ruining their relationship.” I just ignored the text and came back to the room when I was done studying. He then started doing petty things such as trashing my plastic and foam plates and bowls, putting his trash on my table/bed, and drawing penises on my work. But then one day I was in my room on my laptop and I heard the two start cracking up. My roommate said, “hey take a look at this.” He then showed me an ad of Craigslist with my phone number posted as a male gay prostitute.

Understandably he wasn’t happy about this – so decided to get some revenge of his own.

I tell him to remove the ad and that it wasn’t funny, to which he insisted was just a prank and that no one would call. Of course, soon after I got a text from some random number. So at that point I decide to get some revenge. Well they had a particular schedule to have their ‘private time’ every afternoon at 3pm. I had remembered there was a way to have two numbers call each other, and the number of the rando was still in my phone because I never delete texts, so I decided to have the two call each other. Well, my roommate answered and tried to find out how this guy got his number. Apparently the man was lonely and had called and texted him multiple times a day – usually around 3pm every day.

Long after they’d stopped living together, this guy got one more opportunity for payback.

Well fast forward a year and I run into my now ex-roommate on the bus, and he told me how he had got a house with his fiancée. Seeing me reminded him of the ad, which I’d had to report to get it deleted – and he sent me a picture of the ad he had reposted. This time though we didn’t share a room, so I made an identical ad and placed his address – and the two numbers that called me I had call him, and referred them to the new ad. Let just say he didn’t find it funny anymore and deleted his ad.

This guy’s roommate was totally out of line.

Of course, it’s normal to want to have time alone with a partner, and when you share a room you have to do your best to accommodate this for one another.

But the constant demands of his ex-roommate, plus his inability to stick to the scheduled time he’d requested is out of order – and posting the ad really was a step too far. It’s no wonder the guy wanted revenge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person commended him on his actions.

While others gave him tips to make it even better.

Look, there’s no denying that the lack of privacy in a shared room can’t be a problem. Of course it is. And there are heaps of reasons that you want privacy that doesn’t have anything to do with spending time with a partner. It’s all something that needs to be negotiated between two roommates, because if you don’t come to an understanding early on, there’s bound to be issues.

However, with a roommate like this guy got stuck with, there was probably no way to arrange this that wasn’t going to be taken advantage of. Because this guy seems to have been very respectful of his roommate and his fiancée, but they just kept taking more and more. And that really isn’t reasonable – they needed to accept that until they had a place of their own, they weren’t going to get anywhere near as much alone time as they apparently wanted. They simply needed to make their peace with that fact.

But the fact that his roommate posted the inappropriate ad after all the guy did was come back to get his study materials, a long time after the alone time was requested, really shows him for the vindictive person he was. It was unfair, and the guy had done nothing wrong at all. What a disgusting way to behave – and what a shame that the guy had to put up with him for a whole year.