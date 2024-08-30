He Used His Neighbor’s Driveway To Make It Easier To Park In His Garage, But His Neighbor Objected And Found A Way To Get Even

Is it okay to use a neighbor’s driveway to make it easier to park in your own driveway or garage?

That’s the question in today’s story.

One neighbor gets revenge on another for driving past the mailbox on a regular basis.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Driveway revenge Neighbour who drives a ute with trailer (which he parks inside his garage and leaves the ute in his driveway) likes to drive through my driveway past my mailbox just so he can reverse easily to his garage. Always pisses me off.

He doesn’t think the neighbor has “common decency.”

It’s common decency you don’t drive past mailbox, but this pos doesn’t care. He would also park his other car on the property next to us considering we have a narrow road and his other car in front of his house which is across us.

He arrived home before the neighbor.

He usually comes home earlier than me, and my google doorbell would always notify me if he’s there already. But today I came home earlier than him, and I took out my car and parked it on my driveway.

The neighbor couldn’t drive through his driveway like usual.

Doorbell notifies me a vehicle has passed, and who do I see, him driving past and having to go around the block again and go the other way just so he can reverse. Petty? I think so. I’m gonna have to do it every time I’m home earlier.

This doesn’t seem like revenge as much as choosing to park in your own driveway.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Perhaps talking to the neighbor about the driveway situation would be an easier way to solve this problem.

Some people just like getting worked up.

