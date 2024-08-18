He Was Concerned His Female Neighbor’s Tendency For Running At Night In Dark Clothes Could Get Her Hurt, But Her Boyfriend Resented His Warnings And Called Him A Stalker

Isn’t it a bummer when you try to give someone a bit of advice because you’re concerned about them and they take offense and throw it back in your face?

What’s that all about?!?!

Well, that’s what’s going on in this story from Reddit and I, for one, was pretty surprised about what happened.

Read on to get all the details so you can see what YOU think.

AITA for telling my neighbor that she shouldn’t wear dark colors to run in the dark? “I leave for work at 6 am and it’s still completely dark outside. I usually see the same woman running as I’m leaving my neighborhood.

Sounds dangerous…

She only ever wears black clothing to run, and she runs in the middle of the street (the sidewalks are icy this time of year). She’s extremely hard to see with the dark clothing, and I was worried that it was only a matter of time before someone hit her because she’s impossible to see. Yesterday she ran across the street while I was waiting at a stop sign, and I realized that it was one of my neighbors who lives across the street from me.

They were only trying to help…

I wanted to say something right then but didn’t want to freak her out, so I decided to write a note and put it in her mailbox when I got home. It basically said that I’ve noticed that she’s very hard to see when she wears black to run, and that she should maybe consider wearing lighter colors or something reflective so she doesn’t get hit.

Oh, boy…

Her boyfriend knocked on my door later in the evening and told me that I crossed a boundary, and that I was “acting like a stalker”. I ensured him that I was just trying to make sure that she didn’t get hit by a car, but he started getting agitated and told me to stay out of other people’s business. It was not my intention at all to freak her out, and now I’m wondering if I really did cross a boundary. AITA?”

Check out how Reddit users reacted.

This reader said they’re NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Hey, just trying to help!

Safety first!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.