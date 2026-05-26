Commuter Buys Coffee for a Homeless Woman Who Ordered Every Single Flavor—Then Watches Her Instant Regret at the Subway

Kind gestures can sometimes lead to unexpected outcomes.

In this story, a woman regularly offered to buy food or drinks for homeless people during her commute to school.

When a homeless woman asked for a coffee with every flavor available, she agreed after confirming her decision.

Then, as soon as she placed the order and headed to the station, things quickly took a turn.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Want all the flavors? Ok then My name is Sarah. This is a short malicious compliance story. When I go to school, I take a bus to the CTA. It is the Chicago subway. I use it to get to school. When I see anyone homeless, I offer to get them Dunkin at the station.

This woman saw a homeless woman and offered to buy her something she wanted.

There was this homeless woman. She was not exactly all there, but she was not aggressive. So I offered to get her something. She wanted a coffee. So we went inside.

The homeless woman asked for a coffee with every flavor in it.

I had her order. She said a coffee with every flavor. I looked at her. I asked if she was sure. The clerk did the same. She confirmed.

She bought it for her, only for her to complain later.

So I paid for it plus my own food. Then, as I was waiting on the CTA, I heard her complaining. She was warning others to never add all the flavors to one coffee.

Lol. That’s funny! I couldn’t imagine what that would taste like.

It would have been better if she had just chosen one flavor, rather than getting everything.

Well, at least that’s a lesson learned for her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store worker who is absolutely exhausted by having to thwart theft attempts until after closing.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares some interesting info about slushy.

This one gives their personal thoughts.

Have you heard about the “don’t care” flavor?

Here’s a valid point from this person.

Finally, short and sweet.

Just because someone had offered “anything you like” doesn’t mean you should get everything you want.