Person Upset as Out-of-Work Spouse Criticizes Their Preferred Dinner Time

Marriage is a delicate balance of give-and-take and compromise.

You help out when you can and if your spouse happens to be working more than you, you fill in in other areas.

But, we all know that not everything runs smoothly…ever.

So is it too much to ask to expect dinner to be ready at a decent hour when one person in the relationship is working and one is currently unemployed?

It depends on who you ask…

But the person who wrote this story knows how they feel and they opened up about their situation.

Let’s check out what they had to say.

AITA for asking my spouse to have dinner ready earlier? “My spouse doesn’t work. They are on full disability from the VA but is very much able to do stuff around the house. We both used to work but they have been out of work (forced retirement with no pension) for almost 2 years now. When we both worked I picked up the kids and they made dinner as I worked later, so making dinner is nothing new. I always clean up after.

Hmmm, things don’t seem to be going too well…

Since not working, dinner has gotten later and later- this week we were eating at 10 pm. By 8:30 I start getting hangry and unable to focus. Over the last year I am working to transition from working full time for a company to full time freelancing, so I’m basically working two full time jobs now. If I bring up that I need to eat, I get met with a huff and frantic putting dinner together with lots of slamming.

These two have some issues to work out…

If I pull out leftovers and eat on my own I get ripped at for not eating with them, even if the plan was leftovers. AITA for asking dinner to be ready around 8:30? I am upstairs working and will come down and help if asked but the whole thing is so frustrating. The only thing they do all day is cook dinner while I’m working at least 8 hours, 7 days a week.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen girl who went above and beyond for a friend, only to be berated about not spending enough money on a gift.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user weighed in.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

And this person agreed.

The person who wrote this story seems to be in quite a bind…

And they’re really not asking for much.

In fact, I’d to ahead and say that their spouse is being pretty selfish and isn’t pulling their weight.

But that’s just my opinion…

It sounds like their spouse is dealing with some pretty big issues that they need to figure out.