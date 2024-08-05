Her Brother Bullied Her And Locked Her Out When Their Parents Left The House, So She Made Sure To Get Him Into Big Trouble When He Went Too Far

Is there anything more satisfying than getting a sibling into trouble?

The answer to that is HELL NO.

As someone with four siblings, I still get a kick out of it!

Check out this story from Reddit: we think it’ll bring a smile to your face!

Lock me out of the house? It’s okay. I’ll wait. “When I was 12 and my brother around 16, my parents would frequently go out to dinner and leave my brother in charge. He liked to take that time to bully me. Lock me in the bathroom, pull my hair, and all the other little fun things older brothers do to their younger sister.

That’s infuriating!

When my parents came home however, they would never believe me because there was no proof. ‘Ohhh, stop trying to get your brother in trouble’ was always their response. One night they go out and minutes after they drive off my brother pushes me out the front door and locks it behind me; cackling at me through the window. I just stand there and stare at him. I know my brother. The more I fight, the more satisfying the ‘prank’ is to him. Keep in mind, we didn’t live in a safe suburb. We lived in an urban apt complex a few miles away from a large city. Car break-ins were common.

Now he was in for it!

So I go and sit on the curb, at night, for 2 hours and wait til my parents get home and find me. They are livid and my brother finally has to explain himself. The best he could come up with was ‘uhhhh, I forgot she was out there!!’ Grounded for 2 weeks without electronics. Suck on that!!”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

One reader was a fan of this story.

Another person spoke up.

This individual shared a story.

Another person spoke up.

Oops!

That backfired!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.