Her Brother’s Girlfriend Got Upset That She Was Feeding Her Baby In Front Of Her, So They Got Into It And Tell Her To Just Cover Up

AITA For making a scene when my brothers girlfriend tried to “protect her peace”? My son is eleven months old and 97th percentile for height.

He is a big baby (currently 36in tall – or about the size of your average 2.5yo) and in 3T clothing. However, despite him being so big, he is still just a baby and most of his nutrition is still from my milk. For the 4th we had a big family cookout and my brother invited his girlfriend. I live out of state and I didn’t want my flights to be too close together so I’m staying for a bit longer. My brother and his girlfriend are doing the same thing.

My family is aware that my son is a baby, obviously, but my brothers girlfriend was not and was initially very shocked when she saw him “misbehaving”.

We explained that he’s still a baby, so he’s still just exploring the world. She remained uncomfortable but we mostly avoid each other. Because he’s so big feeding him is a chore so I use an armchair as there isn’t enough support elsewhere and so there isn’t much I can do about covering up (he gets sweaty under blankets and won’t eat). It’s been a tense couple of weeks. Last night I think we both kind of lost it. My son needed feeding and she was in the chair; I asked her to move which she whined about but did get up.

Everything was fine for another hour or so until she demanded my brother pay for her to go to a hotel for the remaining nights because she can’t cope with me and the baby. He asked what she meant and she said that he’s clearly big enough to be on real food and I enjoy making her uncomfortable by feeding him in front of her. I got embarrassingly upset and told her that she should keep her mouth shut because she clearly doesn’t know the first thing about parenting and certainly doesn’t know anything about me or my son. We argued the same points for a little more until my son woke from his nap and I left to collect him. She then left after telling us all, loudly, that she needs to “protect her peace” (which is honestly not a phrase I thought real people said).

My brother told me I was being immature and left with her. My dad is on “my side” but did tell me I should have removed myself from the situation as I’m a grown woman and she’s still a teenager (I’m three years older than her so I think that’s BS). My mom is neutral but is still trying to convince my brother to come home and ended up paying for their hotel. She thinks I could have been a lot more understanding. AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

