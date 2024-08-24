Her Daughter Left A Playdate Because The Other Kid Made Her Uncomfortable, So When The Other Mom Pressed Her On Why She Said Her Kid Was Weird
Making friends is much easier when you’re a kid than when you’re an adult, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
Sometimes people just don’t mesh – but if both parties aren’t on the same page, things can get awkward quick.
This mom tried to let the other kid down gently, but it didn’t really help.
AITA for telling a parent that their kid is weird when she pushed as to why my kid didn’t want to be her friend.
My family and I have moved states. It has been a hard move especially for my oldest daughter Katty. She is in 6th grade.
The areas school district has a Facebook account that parents are a part of. I introduced myself on there a while ago.
A playdate seemed like a good idea.
We put katty on the cross country team and she has been making friends over the summer. I got a message from a parent last week, asking to met up and let the kids met.
They would be in the same grade and I thought it would be a good opportunity.
We went yesterday at the local pool. I met Melanie and she wouldn’t make eye contact, was very soft spoken and overall didn’t seem to be paying attention.
The kids were playing while I talked to the mom. She has always been in the area and was excited her kid was getting a friend.
But then her daughter wanted to leave early.
Katty came up to me asking to leave since she wasn’t feeling well. We left early and in the car she admitted to just wanting to get away from Melanie.
She explained that Melanie freaked her out.
She was very touchy, kept pushing her in the water, was whispering ( saying things under her breath), would stare at people and make comments (comparing people to bugs? I am still confused on what that means)
Katty told me she was uncomfortable and doesn’t want to hang out with her again.
When the other mom reached out to do it again, she had to say no.
The parent messaged me, and asked when they could do it again. I told her the girls didn’t mesh well and that we will have to decline.
She then called me asking what I meant.
I told her that katty wasn’t interested in hanging out since they don’t mesh together.
I was trying to be polite about it.
And she wouldn’t let her off with platitudes.
This went on for a while and she told me that they kids just needed to be around each other more.
I told her no to that.
It’s went on for a while, she asked to talk to my husband which is when I snapped.
I told her, no and that I was trying to be polite but your kid is weird. Melanie makes my kid uncomfortable and I don’t know what the hell is up with her but we will not have another play date.
She went on Facebook and it going around about how the new family are jerks. It seems to not be going anywhere, but I am wondering if I was a dick
That’s rough.
I wonder if Reddit thinks she was a little too honest.
One particular bit didn’t sit well with people.
The mom could have been more specific.
Life is too short.
Not to be mean, but…
This person was a bit more on the fence.
Some people just can’t take a hint.
So you have to go with the whole truth.
