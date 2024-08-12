Her Daughter’s College Friends Were Rude And Unsupportive, So She Helped Her Move Out And Turn Off All The Essential Services

They say you shouldn’t cross someone when you are benefiting from their generosity.

This story is perfect example of why.

Continue reading to see what this young woman did that made her mom so proud.

Back from college break to have nothing I found out that my daughter’s friends turned on her because they felt that her emotional needs were “toxic” for them to be around. My daughter was having panic attacks about my cancer and other normal things. She was reaching out to her friends for someone to talk to and they couldn’t handle it.

Then things became unbearable.

Then my daughter walked into her roommate/friend having a bunch of friends over for the night even though she had work and an all-nighter to deal with and had asked them to reschedule. So she had a panic attack and her roommate looked at her and said: “See, this is why you have no friends when you behave like this. What do you expect?” Enough was enough. My daughter found a way to move out before the roommate came back from break.

But moving out wasn’t the only shocking thing she did.

The couch, the coffee table, the rug, the pots and pan, the dishes, the shower curtain, etc… All of it was my daughters. And the internet, the electric, the water were all in my daughter’s name. She took everything, moved out and left the roommate to come back from break with none of it working and all of the shared space items gone. And left her a note signed “What did you expect?” Oh I wish I could be a fly on the wall when she walks in.

Check out what folks are saying.

That would probably get them expelled, though, so why would they go Jerry Springer to each other on campus?

I don’t. I’m happy for her, but it’s time to move on from this.

Exactly. It’s very hard to go through, but it’s good to know people’s true colors.

Poor thing! That’s awful.

It requires patience! She’ll get better friends in time.

Friends, my foot.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁