Her Ex-Roommate Was a Nightmare, So After She Moved Out She Sent Important Mail “Return To Sender” To Get Even With Her

Ugh, there’s almost nothing worse than a terrible roommate…

I know I’ve had to deal with that problem before!

And so did the woman who wrote this story on Reddit.

Let’s take a look at what happened!

I Sent Back My Ex-Roommate’s Mail. “My ex-roommate moved out almost a month ago. She was terrible to me, didn’t take responsibility for herself or her dog, didn’t clean up, and treated me/my stuff badly.

She sounds awful.

When she left, she left the rooms she had in an awful state. I took over the apartment myself and was waiting for her to give me back the keys she had. When she didn’t come back for a few hours after leaving (she was leaving randomly throughout the day), I messaged her asking where she was. She told me that she was done and she gave the keys to management earlier. When I told her she was supposed to give them to me as I was keeping the apartment, it wasn’t a total move out, she basically told me to deal with it and to stop “harassing her”. The annoying thing about it was that the office is only open during working hours and I obviously have a job. I had to go out of my way to go and get the keys when I shouldn’t have had to. Anyways, to the actual petty revenge.

Well, what do you know…?

Two letters for her had shown up since she moved out which most likely include cheques and important information from the government. Since she didn’t have the decency to just give me the keys and not make my life easier (plus how awful of a person and roommate she was), I’m not going to go out of my way to help her.

Right back at ya!

I went to the post office, stood in line for a while, and returned the mail via return to sender because she doesn’t live at my address anymore. She’ll still get her mail with her cheques and information, but it’ll take a lot longer. She’ll just have to deal with it I guess. Maybe she should talk to the post office if she wants the mail back (yes that’s a reference of what she said to me lol).”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person liked this story.

This Reddit user has some advice.

And another individual had a lot to say.

Gee, I hope it wasn’t anything important!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.