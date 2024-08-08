Her Friends Said They Were Interested In Another Group Trip, But They Were Just Pranking Her. So She Blocked Them All.

It’s hard to feel left out and it’s even harder to feel like your friends are picking on you.

It may or may not be personal, but it’s painful either way.

Check out the drastic action she took when this group of friends revealed they were all pranking her.

AITA for blocking my friends after they pranked me about a planned group trip? My close friends and I went on an international group trip together, which was really fun. So a month ago, the group was pitching ideas for another trip and I suggested Spain in December.

So she puts in a lot of work on the plans.

The majority of the group agreed, so I made a group chat. I also prepared a budget/expenses sheet for the trip along with an itinerary.

Around 2 weeks ago, the entire group dipped, citing that they’d rather go somewhere else or save up for a trip next year.

Then things unraveled and it was confusing.

Then today they joked that they never said anything about the trip. When I went back to the messages on the main group chat, I saw that they had deleted it. It turned out that 3 of said friends were in on the prank. I told them to **** off and blocked all 3 of them.

With friends like this, right?

Check out what folks are saying.

Honestly, I would banish them for their terrible sense of humor.

Mean spirited indeed!

No it’s better to move on!

What are they? 12?

I disagree. Her friends aren’t going to magically become better friends because she had a chat with them.

Wave goodbye, fam!

