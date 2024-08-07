Her Mother’s Neighbor Watched Their House With Binoculars, So They Called The Police To Put A Stop To The Creepy Snooping

Neighbors can be a total crap shoot, but even when it comes to the bad ones, someone watching your house with binoculars is way out of line.

My moms other wonderful neighbour So my parents log home and hobby farm was along the shore of a private lake (one of only 16 left in our province i believe). We are in Canada and one of our neighbours was a nasty German fellow who owned property across the lake. (He didn’t have a residence there just a shack for recreation). His property also included the lake bottom so he believed he that he owned the water above it as well.

Years ago he had an argument with the previous owner and strung a chain link fence across the lake to section off his property. One call to a conservation officer and he was told he had 5 hours to remove it or it would be removed and he would be sent a bill. He removed it. The previous owner came to an understanding with him that allowed him to put a pump in the lake to collect water. Well he changed his mind and so the previous owner put the pump on some small float so it was a few inches off the lake bottom( idk the construction side of that ).

So this lovely neighbour would stare at our property with binoculars to make sure we weren’t on his lake bottom and stealing “his water.” We got really tired of him peeping as he would look directly in my bedroom window which didn’t have curtains as it was high up in the loft on the side of the house. I would go outside and yell at him to stop starting and he would reply that he was just checking to see if we were stealing his water.

I noticed my daughter and nephew were jumping on the trampoline in their bathing suits so I called the RCMP and reported a strange man with binoculars was staring at our kids in their bathing suits.

The female officer who arrived rather quickly, was shown a picture of him with the binoculars. She went across to his property and told him if they ever got a call about him peeping again he would be charged. He kept screaming he was watching the water but she cut him off and said no more peeping. That folks was the last peep we heard out of him.

