Her Neighbor Across the Street Wouldn’t Park In Front Of Her Own House, So She Made Her Change Her Mind by Blocking Her In

Well, this is odd…

I don’t want to give anything away, so I’m just gonna leave it at that…

Check out this story from Reddit and see what you think about this woman’s strange parking habits.

Weird!

Park in front of my house? Okay, then. “I live on a street where some houses have driveways, but some of us don’t and we have to park in the street. We had just enough room to park our two vehicles in front of our house. A new neighbor moved in across the street (I’ll call her Brittany). Brittany had a tiny Prius and parked in front of our house a lot (she didn’t have a driveway). The space in front of her house was almost always empty when this happened.

Come on, Brittany!

At the time, I had a toddler and a newborn and getting them into the house was a pain when I had to circle the block and park on the other side of the street, hauling the carseat in one hand while juggling a diaper bag, groceries, and a toddler that hadn’t developed a sense of self preservation yet. The thing that got to me was that there would be plenty of space for two cars to park, but Brittany couldn’t be bothered to pull forward or scoot back. She usually parked right in the middle so no one else could park near her car. One day, I had had enough. I hauled the baby, the stuff, and the toddler up to her porch and knocked politely on her door. Me: “Hey, I live across the street. I was just wondering if you could park in front of your house instead of mine, please.” Brittany: “Umm, that’s, like, really inconvenient for me to drive around the whole block just to park.”

Take a hint…

Me: “I know. But, as you can see,” gesturing to the circus at my feet, “I have my hands full. It makes it harder when you park in front of my house. Can you please try parking in front of yours instead?” Brittany: “Look, I’ll just park where I want. There’s no assigned spaces.” Door slam. Oh, It. Was. On. I wasn’t sure what my revenge would be, but I knew it would be coming. The opportunity came a couple days later. I came home and my spouse was already parked in front of her car. But lo! The next door neighbor wasn’t home yet. I could park behind her. I’d have to scoot up to make sure there was enough room for my other neighbor (they were innocent in all this). So I pulled up behind them and checked the space. Two feet of room. Back into the car to inch forward some more. Checked again. Still had a good foot. I kept doing this till there was literally inches between our bumpers.

This was gonna be good.

And here’s the thing, I had two cars at my disposal now whereas she only had one. So into the spouses van I go to inch backwards until they were only inches from kissing bumpers. Perfect. Point of note: both of my vehicles were old, scratched, and beat up. I probably wouldn’t notice another dent in them. But the Prius was pristine. I knew Brittany wasn’t likely to risk it. I expected that I would get a knock on the door sometime that evening. But when I took the trash out that night, Brittany and her Prius were gone. She must’ve executed a 200 point turn to get out. I cackled to myself and went to bed happy. The best part was, she stopped parking on my side of the street after that one incident. I guess she realized it really was more convenient to park on hers.”

Let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user is going through it…

Another person had a lot to say.

And this person quoted a true legend…

People are strange…and rude!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.