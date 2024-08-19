Neighbor Constantly Used The Washing Machine So She Could Never Do Hers, So She’s Thinking About Complaining To The Landlord

When living in an apartment building, dealing with the eccentricities of your neighbors is often necessary.

WIBTA for complaining about a neighbor using our apartment’s laundry to run a laundry service? My apartment has two “discounted” washers and dryers in the basement for the tenants.

I say discounted because its fifty cents each device, so way cheaper than the laundromat. Anyway, for the past couple weeks, I’m finding them almost constantly in use. There’s only 4 apartments in my building, so it seemed crazy to me that anyone’s using them that much.

It turns out a woman in our building who earns her income through working for different app services (like Instacart and Doordash) is now also working for an app where I guess she does peoples laundry. I imagine she’s doing very well, too, based on how often she has the machines in use. I wanted to just talk to her about it but English doesn’t seem to be her thing, and she’s strangely tough to narrow down. Anyway, our lease says you cannot use the appliances for friends and family but obviously says nothing about this since who would have thought about such a thing.

I want to complain to the landlord, but I don’t want to be that “Karen” who’s wrecking this woman’s livelihood when I could just drive two blocks up the road to do my laundry. I haven’t heard any complaints from either of the other apartments, so who knows if its just me. AITA?

