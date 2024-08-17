Neighbor’s Dog Kept Barking And Snarling At Her, So She Blasted Heavy Metal Until The Neighbor Finally Brought The Pooch Inside

You should be able to spend time in your backyard without having to fear a neighbor’s dog.

What can you do if the neighbor won’t keep their dog under control and it barks at you every time you go outside?

The person in this story had to deal with that and found a creative solution.

Check it out.

The dog that would not stop barking and how I got him to stop My neighbors got a dog about three years ago. These neighbors and I share a fence. It separates our backyards.

This dog is out of control.

Well this dog snarls and barks and tries to bite me through the fence the entire time I’m out in the backyard. I’ve tried to ignore it, talk softly, etc. but this dog is insane. The maintenance guys are afraid of it. So I went and did the neighborly thing and asked them to help me figure out how to get this dog to chill. I can’t even use my yard at this point. That dog is outside all day long, snarling and yapping non stop.

They are being unreasonable.

I asked if I could give it healthy treats through the fence. Owner says no. I asked if we could go in halves on a non shock bark collar. Owner says no. (Edit to say I asked the neighbor at least three times to help her dog.) Frustrated but not willing to call animal control or anything yet, I hatched a plan. I bought a very nice portable speaker that is loud. Like, I saved and invested in this. Now, every time I go to my backyard, I bring my speaker. There is no daytime noise ordinance here, I checked.

LOL – Classic.

When the dog begins its snarling barking attacking the fence thing, my neighbors (all of them) get to enjoy a little Death Metal or some other great music turned all the way up. My speaker shakes the table. It didn’t take the neighbors long to put two and two together. The dog is now kept mostly inside and when it does come out, it’s quick or the owner goes out with it. MUAHAHAHAHA The neighborhood is wonderfully quiet nowadays.

Problem solved and she has a great speaker for her music.

